NBA Champion Metta World Peace Joins New Nonprofit Putting Underserved Kids on the Path to Golf Scholarships

The Fairway Foundation Founder Omar McGee Metta World Peace

The Fairway Foundation launches with a board of championship athletes and business leaders to tear down barriers keeping talented young golfers off the course

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fairway Foundation officially launched today with a mission to dismantle the financial barriers that keep talented young athletes off the green and out of the game. Founded by Omar McGee, the nonprofit will arm high-potential golfers from under-resourced backgrounds with professional coaching, tournament entry, equipment, and travel support — the full toolkit it takes to compete for academic and athletic scholarships.Golf opens doors to scholarships, elite networks, and careers like almost no other sport — yet it remains one of the hardest sports in the world to break into without money behind you. The Fairway Foundation was built to break that lock.“Growing up, so many talented kids never got near a golf course because no one made it possible. The Fairway Foundation exists to close that gap and make sure talent, character, and hard work—not a kid’s zip code or bank account—decide how far they go," said Omar McGee, Founder, The Fairway Foundation.Who We SupportThe Foundation seeks out promising student-athletes whose talent could otherwise go unrealized for lack of money, not lack of drive. Every applicant goes through a rigorous evaluation of academics, character, and competitive history. To qualify, athletes must hold a 3.5 GPA or higher, demonstrate verified financial need, and show real golf talent or developmental upside.Board of DirectorsThe Foundation is guided by a board of athletes, executives, and civic leaders:• Omar McGee: Founder, The Fairway Foundation; entrepreneur and youth advocate• Metta World Peace (Metta Sandiford-Artest): NBA Champion, LA Lakers; Defensive Player of the Year; mental health advocate• Anthony Dirrell: Two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion; cancer survivor• Mitchell Butler: Former NBA player; NBA sports agent and player development specialist• Charlie Bell: Former NBA player; NCAA Champion; coach and community leader• Tre Smith: CISO, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center• Brian Sullivan: Co-Founder/CMO, Marketing Solved; digital growth strategist• Montee Kelly: MedTech leader; former D-I athlete; 12-year coach at Michael Jordan’s Flight CampAbout The Fairway FoundationThe Fairway Foundation is a nonprofit organization on a mission to put competitive golf within reach of talented student-athletes from underserved communities. Through coaching, mentorship, equipment, tournament access, and financial support, the Foundation helps young golfers chase scholarships, build character, and change the trajectory of their lives. To learn more, visit thefairway-foundation.org

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