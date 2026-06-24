COWABUNGA, ALL-NEW NORTH AMERICAN LIVE THEATRICAL TOUR FOR TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES LAUNCHING IN 2027

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage!” Brings Together a Tony Award-Winning Creative Team; Tour Coincides with 40th Anniv. of Original Animated Series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heroes in a half shell are heading to the stage. Paramount Products & Experiences in partnership with Maximum Entertainment Productions, Crossroads Live, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! ( www.TMNTLiveOnStage.com ), an all-new live theatrical event launching in Fall 2027 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) animated series. Inspired by the classic cartoon phenomenon that captivated fans for generations, the action-packed new production follows Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo from their comic book origins to global pop culture icons, battling fan-favorite villains along the way.Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! is being developed by an acclaimed creative team led by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, fresh off a Tony Award win for Best Play as a producer of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Liberation; director, choreographer, and two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber; and Emmy Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Qui Nguyen. Blending explosive martial arts choreography, gravity-defying parkour, hip-hop dance battles, projection technology, and classic TMNT humor, the production reimagines the beloved franchise as a fast-paced spectacle for fans of all ages. Audiences can expect stunts, acrobatics, audience interaction, larger-than-life visuals, and nostalgic callbacks to the original series and music inspired by old-school hip-hop, rap, and the classic theme song. At the center of it all is the irreverent comedy, action, and heart that turned the Turtles into cultural staples."We're thrilled to reimagine TMNT for the stage through a one-of-a-kind live experience that brings together an exceptional team of creative talent," said Josh Silverman, President of Global Products & Experiences for Paramount. "The caliber of award-winning artists behind this production speaks to the enduring power of the franchise and its impact across generations. Together, we're bringing the Turtles to an exciting new storytelling platform while staying true to the energy, humor, and heart fans have loved for more than four decades.""TMNT has always been about energy, rebellion, brotherhood, and fun," says Price. "This production takes everything audiences love about the original animated series and transforms it into a thrilling live show. Whether you grew up with the Turtles in the '80s and '90s or discovered them in the 21st century, this show is designed to bring fans together."A Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer behind Broadway and touring productions including Titaníque, & Juliet, Redwood, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Jagged Little Pill – and most recently Liberation – Price is known for developing bold theatrical experiences that blend music, spectacle, and broad audience appeal. That mix sits at the center of the production's creative approach."We're combining martial arts, parkour, hip-hop, and comedy to create a version of TMNT that audiences haven't seen before," says Weber. "Our goal is to make audiences feel like they've stepped directly into their world that is fast, funny, chaotic, heartfelt, and completely alive."Known for blending movement-driven storytelling with music and spectacle, Weber's recent credits include Broadway's & Juliet, Disney's Zombies 2, Secret Cinema's Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, and internationally acclaimed The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Nguyen, the Emmy Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and co-founder of Vampire Cowboys, brings his signature blend of action, comedy, and genre storytelling to the production.First launched in 1987, the original TMNT animated series became a global sensation, helping transform the franchise into one of the most recognizable entertainment brands in the world spanning television, comics, toys, films, video games, and live entertainment. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original series in 2027 marks a major milestone for generations of TMNT fans worldwide.The show's run time is approximately 90 minutes, not including intermission.For information and to sign up for updates, visit www.TMNTLiveOnStage.com and follow @TMNTLiveOnStage and #TMNTLiveOnStage.Tour dates and casting for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! will be announced at a later date.For booking inquiries, please contact RoadCo Entertainment (sales.roadco@sonymusic.com).Follow @TMNT for additional news and updates.About Eva PriceEva Price is an NYCLU/ACLU honoree and Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer. Select Broadway credits include & Juliet, Titaníque, Liberation, Redwood, Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and Peter & The Starcatcher. Off-Broadway, touring, and international credits include Titaníque (NYC, London, Canada, Australia, Paris), The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Shit. Meet. Fan., Mindplay, and Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical.About Jennifer WeberJennifer Weber's Broadway, West End, and international credits include & Juliet, 13 Going on 30, KPOP, Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, and Kane and Abel. Additional credits include Take the Lead, American Idiot, Bring It On!, Teenage Dick, and Cruel Intentions. Film and television credits include Disney's Zombies 2 and the Emmy Award-winning While You Were Gone. Weber also co-created, directed, and choreographed the annual international holiday touring phenomenon The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and executive produced and co-choreographed The Hip Hop Nutcracker television special for Disney +.About Qui NguyenQui Nguyen is an Emmy Award-winning TV writer, filmmaker, playwright, and co-founder of the pioneering geek theater company Vampire Cowboys. His notable works include Vietgone, Poor Yella Rednecks, She Kills Monsters, and Disney's Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, which he co-wrote. Nguyen also co-directed and wrote Disney's Strange World and has written for Marvel Studios, Netflix, AMC, SYFY, and PBS.About Maximum Entertainment Productions (MEP)MEP (Producer) is a Producing and GM company founded by Avram Freedberg, Mary Beth Dale, Eva Price, and joined by COO Michael Page in 2026. Select credits include Titaníque, Liberation, & Juliet, Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, Cruel Intentions, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and Frank Valli on Broadway. www.maximumcompany.com About Crossroads LiveCrossroads Live (CXL) is a leading global theatre producer, presenting world-class entertainment across its core territories of the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia, with an extensive presence throughout Asia, the Middle East, China and Europe. Crossroads Live North America, under the leadership of Angela Rowles, is an innovative, full-service theatrical production company delivering the Broadway experience to audiences in North America and beyond. On Broadway: Beaches, The Lost Boys, Titaníque; On tour this Fall: The Bodyguard, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; Elf The Musical, Kinky Boots; The Wiz. www.xroadslive.com/team/na About RoadCo EntertainmentRoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.About Paramount Products & ExperiencesParamount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, and Yellowstone. To explore our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.# # #

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