Huffman's State eSports Champion Carlos Smith Signs with Miles College eGaming Program

Carlos Smith Miles College eGaming Signing Announcement

FAIRFIELD, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miles College proudly welcomed Carlos Smith to its eGaming program during a signing ceremony held on June 17, 2026. A graduate of Huffman High School and former Miles College Dual Enrollment student, Smith signed his letter of intent to continue both his academic and competitive gaming career at Miles College, where he plans to major in Music Education. Smith received an eGaming scholarship from the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA), which complements the academic and band scholarships he has already earned. A talented musician, he will also continue playing tuba as a member of the Miles College Purple Marching Machine In April 2026, Smith made history by becoming the AHSAA Class 1A-7A Spring Esports State Champion in Madden ’26, earning Huffman High School’s first-ever esports state championship. He graduated with a 3.8 GPA and was actively involved in the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, the Vikings Bowling Team, the Peer Peace Board, and served as a Senior Ambassador. As a dual enrollment student, Smith earned nine college credits through Miles College. His participation was part of the International Dual Enrollment Academy (IDEA), a global studies initiative developed through a partnership among Birmingham Sister Cities, Miles College, and Birmingham City Schools . The program combines dual enrollment coursework, cultural enrichment experiences, and international travel opportunities while providing eligible students with up to nine tuition-free college credits.The signing ceremony was attended by Justin Hackett, Huffman High School Esports Coach; Tangi Howard, School Counselor; Steve Ward, Athletic Director; Dr. Beverly Hackett, Lead Counselor; and Dr. Hayes, representing the Miles College Dual Enrollment Program. Family members in attendance included Carlos Smith Sr., LaTrcia Smith, Carlos Smith Jr., Candise Smith, Harmoni Smith, and Treasure Smith.Dr. Jarralynne Agee, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and advisor to the Miles College eGaming program, presented Smith with his letter of intent and official team gear. The signing reflects the continued growth of the College’s eGaming initiative and its commitment to creating pathways that connect academics, technology, leadership, and student success. Tederia Ashley, Graduate Administrative Assistant and Assistant Advisor for Miles College eGaming, joined family members, school officials, and Miles College representatives in welcoming Smith to the program and will help support his transition to collegiate esports competition.Huffman Esports Coach Justin Hackett praised Smith’s character and accomplishments. “Carlos is one of the most trustworthy and dependable students I’ve coached,” said Hackett. “We will miss him, but Miles College is getting the complete package. I hope his success shows other students that esports can open doors beyond high school.” Smith expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his journey.“I’m grateful for my family, coaches, teachers, and mentors who supported me throughout this journey,” said Smith. “I’m excited to continue my education at Miles College, perform with the band, and compete at the collegiate level.” Smith joins a growing Miles College eGaming program that combines competitive gaming, academic achievement, leadership development, and emerging technology opportunities while preparing students for success both on campus and beyond graduation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.