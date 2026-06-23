Guilford County Confirms Tenth Case of Animal Rabies in 2026

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health is alerting Guilford County residents that a skunk on Haw River Road in Kernersville tested positive for the rabies virus on June 23, 2026. This is the tenth confirmed case of animal rabies in 2026.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

Guilford County Animal Services may be contacted for more information on rabies prevention at 336-641-2506 or visit our Animal Services website. For information regarding the current rabies cases, please contact Jorge Ortega at 336-641-3409 or jortega1@guilfordcountync.gov.

Rabies circulates within our wildlife population throughout the entire year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus: