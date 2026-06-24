GET STRAIGHT TO THE POINT WITH TRANSPORTAZUMAH’S NEW POINT PLEASANT BEACH EXPRESS

TransportAzumah Bus

TransportAzumah's new express bus service takes just 90 minutes between New York City and Point Pleasant Beach.

TransportAzumah is here to serve customers that were interested in SeaStreak's cancelled fast ferry route from NYC to Point Pleasant. There is a need for fast transportation to Point Pleasant Beach.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah’s new Point Pleasant Beach Express bus service provides express service from Midtown Manhattan to Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey beginning July 2, 2026. Our premium bus service provides the fastest ride between NYC and Point Pleasant Beach and additional Sunday service between Point Pleasant Beach and Jersey City for just $50 each way. If you want to get to Point Pleasant Beach any faster, you will need a helicopter…and a lot more money!Buses leave from Midtown Manhattan at 11:30 AM and from the Point Pleasant Beach train station at 1:30 PM on Fridays and Sundays. An additional departure at 6:30 PM on Sundays from Point Pleasant Beach makes a stop in Jersey City at the Grove Street PATH Station before continuing to Manhattan.An additional trip from Midtown to Point Pleasant Beach will operate on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 AM for those wanting to make an early getaway from New York City.Seats are now available for booking at zoomzoombus.com

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