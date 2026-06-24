GET STRAIGHT TO THE POINT WITH TRANSPORTAZUMAH’S NEW POINT PLEASANT BEACH EXPRESS
TransportAzumah's new express bus service takes just 90 minutes between New York City and Point Pleasant Beach.
Buses leave from Midtown Manhattan at 11:30 AM and from the Point Pleasant Beach train station at 1:30 PM on Fridays and Sundays. An additional departure at 6:30 PM on Sundays from Point Pleasant Beach makes a stop in Jersey City at the Grove Street PATH Station before continuing to Manhattan.
An additional trip from Midtown to Point Pleasant Beach will operate on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 AM for those wanting to make an early getaway from New York City.
Seats are now available for booking at zoomzoombus.com
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah LLC
+1 347-927-0750
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