Nighttime closure of Interstate 84 in Heyburn for interchange construction 

Nighttime closures on I-84 at Heyburn Exit 211 will begin on Wednesday, June 24.

HEYBURN — The Idaho Transportation Department will be working on a new overpass, prompting a temporary nighttime closure of Interstate 84 at Heyburn Exit 211.

The work and interstate closure will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and conclude by 7 a.m. Thursday, June 25. During the closure, drivers will use the Exit 211 on and off-ramps to bypass the closed section of I-84.

Construction has been underway since 2024 to update the Heyburn and Burley interchanges to meet growing traffic demands and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

The project is funded as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy, and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come.

For up-to-date traffic impacts, check out 511.idaho.gov. For more information on the project, go to the project website.