Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,993 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime closure of Interstate 84 in Heyburn for interchange construction 

Nighttime closures on I-84 at Heyburn Exit 211 will begin on Wednesday, June 24.

HEYBURN — The Idaho Transportation Department will be working on a new overpass, prompting a temporary nighttime closure of Interstate 84 at Heyburn Exit 211. 

The work and interstate closure will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and conclude by 7 a.m. Thursday, June 25. During the closure, drivers will use the Exit 211 on and off-ramps to bypass the closed section of I-84.  

Construction has been underway since 2024 to update the Heyburn and Burley interchanges to meet growing traffic demands and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.  

The project is funded as part of  Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy, and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come.  

For up-to-date traffic impacts, check out 511.idaho.gov. For more information on the project, go to the project website.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nighttime closure of Interstate 84 in Heyburn for interchange construction 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.