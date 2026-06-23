Chairman Thompson Statement on Senate Farm Bill Draft

issued the following statement today in response to the release of a farm bill discussion draft from the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry:

"I applaud Chairman Boozman and his team for their continued efforts to support producers and rural America through a full, five-year farm bill. I am encouraged to see the Senate build on the bipartisan momentum we began in the House of Representatives with the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026.

"It has never been more apparent that our country needs modern farm policy that finishes the work we started last summer with the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. I look forward to working with Chairman Boozman and getting a farm bill to President Trump’s desk soon."