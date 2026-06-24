News Release - Waste Management Begins Earlier Pick-up Times in Ackerman Area June 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 23, 2026) – Waste Management will begin a new waste pick-up time in the Ackerman area starting at 4:30 a.m., June 24. This earlier pick-up time will allow Waste Management crews to service the area before construction begins for the day on the Ohara Sewer Project. For information, contact James Herd, Waste Management at 941-815-3518. ###

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