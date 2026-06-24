Charlotte County Fire & EMS Announces Procession Route to Honor Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 23, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS has announced the procession route that will follow funeral services for Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr., who passed away on June 18, 2026, following a courageous battle with occupational cancer.

Following the service at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center on Thursday, June 25, firefighters, emergency responders, and public safety personnel from across Florida and beyond will participate in a procession honoring Jay's life, service, and sacrifice. The procession is expected to begin at approximately 3 p.m., though the exact start time may vary based on the conclusion of services and procession staging.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to safely gather along the procession route and join the community in honoring a firefighter who dedicated more than 35 years to serving Charlotte County.

The procession route is as follows:

Begin on Harborside Avenue (exiting the Event Center)

Left on U.S. 41 North (Tamiami Trail)

Right on County Road 769 (Kings Highway)

Right on Harbor View Road

Left on Rio De Janeiro Avenue

Left on Rampart Boulevard

Right on Kings Highway

Left on Veterans Boulevard

Right on U.S. 41 North (Tamiami Trail)

Left on Chamberlain Boulevard

Left on Eisenhower Drive

Motorists should expect temporary traffic delays along the route and are encouraged to plan accordingly. Law enforcement officers will be positioned throughout the procession route to assist with traffic control and ensure the safe movement of participants.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS extends its gratitude to the public for the overwhelming support shown to Jay, his family, and the fire service community during this difficult time.

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