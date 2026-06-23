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Manhattan Borough President Gives $50 Million to N.Y.C. Arts Groups

Zachary Small
June 23, 2026

The Manhattan borough president’s office announced on Tuesday that it is spending its $50 million discretionary budget on renovation projects inside local museums, arts education in public schools and other cultural initiatives.

In previous years, the discretionary budget has been divided into small grants that flow across sectors like the arts, public housing, social services and parks. The borough’s current president, Brad Hoylman-Sigal, said that his decision to commit the entire allocation to cultural programming was partly inspired by President Trump’s threats to cut federal funding for the arts.

Click here to read the full story in the New York Times.

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Manhattan Borough President Gives $50 Million to N.Y.C. Arts Groups

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