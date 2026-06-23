Hernando County Government and Hernando County Tax Collector’s Office to Host Ribbon Cutting and Community Resource Fair on June 27, 2026

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Government and the Hernando County Tax Collector’s Office are hosting a Community Resource Fair and Official Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hernando County Tax Collector’s Spring Hill location on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The Hernando County Tax Collector’s Spring Hill Office is located at 7701 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill 34606.

This family-friendly event will provide residents with opportunities to connect with local organizations and learn about services available throughout Hernando County. Attendees can sign up for a library card through Hernando County Library Services, register to vote with the Supervisor of Elections, donate blood through the LifeSouth Blood Mobile, and explore health resources offered by the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County. Additional community organizations will also be on site, along with food trucks, a DJ, and activities for children.

The new Tax Collector’s Office building provides residents assistance with drivers’ licenses, vehicle and boat titles and registrations, hunting and fishing licenses, and property and tangible tax collection services. The facility also features a driving range where individuals can complete the driving test required to obtain a Florida driver’s license. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the building and driving range.

Parking will be available in the parking lot in front of the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County, located at 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606. Signage will be posted to direct traffic entering and exiting the complex.

Community members are encouraged to attend, enjoy family-friendly activities, and learn more about the resources and services available throughout Hernando County.

For questions or more information,

please contact Hernando County’s Office of Public Information at (352) 540-6426.

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