Hernando County Government Offices and Services Will Be Closed in Observance of Independence Day

(Brooksville, FL) – The following Hernando County Government offices/services will be closed in observance of Independence Day:

Hernando County Government Offices:

Hernando County Government offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, and will reopen at regular business hours on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Hernando County Government offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, and will reopen at regular business hours on Monday, July 6, 2026. Hernando County Transit (TheBus):

TheBus service will operate on its regular routes and schedules on Friday, July 3, 2026, and will not operate on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

TheBus will resume normal operations on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

TheBus service will operate on its regular routes and schedules on Friday, July 3, 2026, and will not operate on Saturday, July 4, 2026. TheBus will resume normal operations on Sunday, July 5, 2026. Hernando County Library System:

All library branches will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, 2026. The Main Branch will reopen at regular business hours on Monday, July 6, 2026. The Spring Hill and East Hernando Branches will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

All library branches will be closed on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, 2026. The Main Branch will reopen at regular business hours on Monday, July 6, 2026. The Spring Hill and East Hernando Branches will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Solid Waste and Recycling:

The Main Landfill and the West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Coastal Waste & Recycling collection schedules will not be affected, as Independence Day falls on a Saturday. Increased trash volumes may result in collection delays during the week following Independence Day. See the attached media release from the Hernando County Department of Solid Waste for additional information.



For questions or more information,

please contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at 352-540-6426.

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