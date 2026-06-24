EDCMason secures USDA funding for local food systems with federal grant writing support

“This project was developed after meeting with farmers and producers in Mason County and learning how the EDC can support their work …This funding allows us to build the capacity we need to better serve local markets and farmers and help them thrive.”

Project overview

With support from the Federal Funds Grant Writing Assistance Program (FFGWAP), the Economic Development Council of Mason County (EDCMason) secured $278,967 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers Market Promotion Program. The funding will support the Market-Ready Mason initiative, which is designed to expand market opportunities, strengthen local food systems, and support small-scale farmers across Mason County.

Agriculture is an important industry in Mason County’s local economy, but many small and mid-sized farmers struggle to reach new markets and access the support they need to grow their businesses. This can make it harder to connect with buyers, expand sales and increase production. In response, EDCMason used their network of strong regional partnerships, including Mason Matters and Thurston Economic Development Council, to design the Market-Ready Mason initiative. This project will support local farmers and market vendors with the resources to explore innovative models, strengthen the connection between producers and consumers, and expand access through farmers markets and partnerships with institutions like hospitals and school systems.

Technical assistance provided

Through the FFGWAP, a grant writer worked with EDCMason to develop a federal grant application from concept to grant application submission. This collaboration turned EDCMason’s project vision into a compelling narrative and budget that aligned with USDA priorities and requirements while reflecting local needs and strong regional collaboration. FFGWAP also provided guidance through the federal submission process, ensuring a successful submission to Grants.gov.

“The team at Haggerty helped us build on that feedback and existing food system work being facilitated by project partner Mason Matters by developing a competitive and compelling project.”

Outcomes and impact

EDCMason was one of three organizations in Washington and 43 nationwide selected to launch its Market-Ready Mason project. The award is expected to:

Strengthen networks among farmers, market managers, community partners and buyers.

Increase producer capacity to access direct-to-consumer and institutional markets.

Improve access to fresh, locally grown food, particularly for individuals and families confronting food insecurity.

Support economic growth for local producers and markets.

Serve as a replicable model for locally sourced, rural food system development.

By investing in both producer capacity and market infrastructure, Market-Ready Mason is positioning Mason County to build a more connected, equitable, and sustainable local food economy.

Federal Funds Grant Writing Assistance Program (FFGWAP)

A Washington Department of Commerce initiative with Hagerty Consulting, FFGWAP, helps community-based organizations, local government agencies, ports, housing authorities, tribes, and others eligible to receive federal funds to prepare and submit federal applications. This program also helps Washington meet its clean electricity and greenhouse gas reduction goals using approaches that enhance equity, innovation, economic growth and job creation. To date, FFGWAP has partnered with over 400 participants and secured nearly $15 million in federal funds.