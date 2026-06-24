BUTTERFLI TECHNOLOGIES CEO DELILAH LANOIX NAMED INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Courtesy of Los Angeles Business Journal Courtesy of Butterfli Technologies, Inc. Courtesy of Los Angeles Business Journal

Award Recognizes Ms. Lanoix’s Leadership in Transforming Accessible Transportation Through Technology and Expanding Mobility Access Across California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfli Technologies, Inc. ’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Delilah Lanoix has been named Innovator of the Year at the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Women's Leadership Awards, one of Southern California's premier celebrations of accomplished women leaders who are driving innovation, business growth, and community impact.Lanoix was recognized for her visionary leadership in transforming mobility access for individuals facing transportation and accessibility challenges. Under her direction, Butterfli Technologies has emerged as one of California's fastest-growing mobility technology companies, delivering innovative transportation solutions that connect riders to healthcare, employment, education, and essential community services.“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects the incredible work of our entire team and our shared commitment to ensuring that transportation is never a barrier to opportunity,” said Delilah Lanoix, Co-Founder and CEO of Butterfli Technologies. “At Butterfli, we believe mobility is a fundamental part of independence, health, and quality of life. We are proud to be building technology that helps people access the care, services, and opportunities they need while creating a more inclusive transportation ecosystem for everyone.”Through its proprietary technology platform and rider-facing mobile application, Butterfli enables users to easily book and manage on-demand and scheduled rides while seamlessly integrating wheelchair-accessible vehicles, rideshare networks, healthcare transportation, and public transit options into a single mobility solution.Over the past year, Butterfli has experienced significant growth, including expansion through California's Statewide Access for All (SAFA) program into Orange County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County, while continuing to operate under LA Metro's Access for All (AFA) program in Los Angeles County. The company has also strengthened strategic relationships with leading organizations including Kaiser Permanente, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Uber, and Lyft.The award comes during a period of significant growth and expansion for Butterfli Technologies. Under Lanoix's leadership, the company has expanded its accessible transportation services across multiple California counties, strengthened partnerships with healthcare organizations, municipalities, and transportation providers, and continued to advance innovative mobility solutions that help individuals facing transportation barriers access healthcare, employment, education, and essential community services.The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women’s Leadership Awards recognize outstanding women executives and entrepreneurs whose leadership, innovation, and contributions are making a significant impact throughout the Los Angeles business community.As Butterfli continues its expansion across California and beyond, the company remains focused on leveraging technology to improve transportation access, reduce mobility barriers, and help communities thrive.For more information, visit www.GoButterfli.com About Butterfli Technologies, Inc.Butterfli Technologies, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based mobility technology company transforming the landscape of accessible transportation through innovation, compassion, and connectivity. Powered by its proprietary SaaS platform, Butterfli delivers both on-demand and scheduled transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) services, by seamlessly connecting riders with a network of transportation providers. The company serves municipalities, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and private clients, addressing critical mobility gaps for individuals with disabilities and others facing transportation barriers.Guided by its mission—FLI, or Freedom Leading to Independence—Butterfli is redefining how communities move, ensuring equitable access to essential services, employment, healthcare, and daily life.

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