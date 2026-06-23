Attorney General Hanaway Shares Firework Safety Tips Ahead of Independence Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As our country approaches our 250th Anniversary, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging residents to use precautions to safely celebrate the Fourth of July.

“It is an exciting and historical moment for our country, but I encourage Missourians to celebrate responsibly,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Independence Day brings traffic to our roads, boats to our waterways, and fireworks to our skies. A few simple precautions can ensure safety for everyone celebrating our nation’s birthday.”

The Attorney General’s Office offers the following safety tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season:

General Firework Safety Tips

Legal firework sales in Missouri begin June 20 and end July 10.

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks.

Do not use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keep a safe distance from fireworks during use.

Do not attempt to relight a malfunctioning firework.

Soak used or malfunctioning fireworks in water before disposing of them.

Choose a safe location: Select a clear outdoor area away from people, buildings, vehicles, dry grass, and flammable materials.

Check location ordinances: Some areas restrict usage near schools, churches, or hospitals.

Keep pets indoors and ensure they have ID tags in case they become scared and run away.

Roadway and Waterway Safety

Follow law enforcement guidance when attending public celebrations (parades, firework shows).

The MoDOT Traveler Information Map provides up-to-date information on road closures, delays, construction zones, and alternative routes.

Do not leave children or valuables unattended.

Boaters should wear life jackets when near, on, or in the water.

Designate a sober operator for vehicles or vessels if your celebration includes alcohol or other impairing substances.

Missouri law prohibits the discharge of fireworks from a vessel.

Boaters are reminded to watch their wake, share the waterways responsibly, and help ensure the safety of everyone enjoying Missouri’s lakes and rivers

If you see something that does not look right, report it to local law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages all Missourians to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and make responsible choices to ensure a joyful and injury-free Fourth of July.