Verde Technologies Names Jean-Noël Poirier CEO, Sets Course for Space Markets

Verde's new CEO: Jean-Noël Poirier

Ex-Honeywell, First Solar, and Global Solar Energy leader Jean-Noël Poirier joins Verde to focus on space power for its lightweight perovskite solar tech

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verde Technologies today announced the appointment of Jean-Noël Poirier as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 8. Jean-Noël will lead Verde’s expansion into new high-value markets including space, where its lightweight, flexible perovskite solar technology is uniquely differentiated. The move follows a priced investment round closed earlier in 2026 with broad support from existing and new investors.Jean-Noël brings extensive operating, commercialization, and investment experience to Verde. A former global executive at Honeywell, he has led large corporations, high-growth businesses, and early-stage startups. He has direct experience commercializing advanced solar technologies through leadership roles at First Solar (CdTe) and Global Solar Energy (CIGS flexible modules), where he led the company’s global growth ahead of its acquisition by Hanergy. He also brings significant clean-tech investing experience as Managing Director of Clean Energy Venture Group and through a venture partner role with Meliorate Partners.“I am thrilled to join Verde at this inflection point,” said Jean-Noël Poirier. “Verde’s perovskite technology is an enabling solution in the space market today, and it has the potential to transform solar energy everywhere.”The transition enables co-founder and current CEO Chad Miller to focus full-time on Verde’s technology roadmap as Chief Technology Officer.“I’m excited by the mindset and experience Jean-Noël brings to Verde at this critical scale-up stage,” said Chad Miller. “With him at the helm, I will be able to fully focus on what I love, developing our technology and accelerating its deployment in high-value applications!”Verde is a leader in next-generation thin-film perovskite solar technologies—ultra-lightweight, flexible solar panels with industry-leading power-to-weight ratios. Verde’s material can be manufactured roll-to-roll at a fraction of the capital cost of silicon, with the potential to cut the cost of solar energy by up to 50%. Space offers a unique and timely path to commercialize and scale perovskite production today, and the technology has the long-term potential to disrupt the broader terrestrial solar markets. Verde is the grand prize winner of the U.S. Perovskite Startup Prize and has received backing from the Department of Defense, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, and industry leaders including Steve Bolze, former CEO of GE Power, and Jeff Waters, former CEO of Maxeon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.