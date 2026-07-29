BlackVue Launches SAFY Dashcam Series Featuring 4K and 2K Models

SAFY8 2K FHD Dashcam SAFY8 Front & Rear Cam SAFY9 4K Dash cam SAFY 9 in hand SAFY 9 IPS Display

New Lineup Offers 4K UHD SAFY 9 and 2K QHD SAFY 8 for Everyday Commuters

In today's economy, drivers shouldn't compromise on safety. The SAFY Series bridges premium performance and practical value, bringing BlackVue's trusted reliability to everyday commuters.” — Product manager, SAFY

SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue has announced the upcoming release of its new SAFY Series, a dual-model dashcam lineup featuring the 4K SAFY 9 and the 2K SAFY 8. The new series aims to provide drivers with options for high-resolution video recording and efficient storage management.SAFY Series Lineup DetailsSAFY 9 (4K Ultra HD)The SAFY 9 is equipped with 4K UHD resolution designed for high-detail video recording:- 4K UHD Video Recording: Captures high-resolution video designed to record details such as license plates and road signage under various driving conditions.- AI-ISP Night Vision: Utilizes AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) technology aimed at reducing digital noise, managing glare, and optimizing color representation in low-light environments.- H.265 Compression: Employs H.265 video encoding to optimize file size and lower storage consumption compared to standard compression formats.SAFY 8 (2K Quad HD)The SAFY 8 offers a balance between video resolution and storage efficiency:- 2K QHD Recording: Delivers 2K Quad HD resolution for clear image capture while maintaining moderate storage usage.- H.264 Video Format: Uses universal H.264 encoding to support broad video compatibility across various playback devices, including smartphones and personal computers.Core Specifications and FeaturesBoth SAFY Series models share a set of core hardware and software specifications:- Parking Mode Monitoring: Supports 24-hour vehicle surveillance via motion and impact detection when connected using an optional hardwiring kit.- App Connectivity: Integrated Wi-Fi allows users to view, download, and manage footage through the dedicated SAFY mobile application.- Display and Controls: Includes a built-in LCD screen and physical buttons for device navigation.- Supercapacitor Power: Uses high-temperature supercapacitors instead of standard lithium batteries to ensure stable performance across extreme thermal ranges.- GPS Tracking: Built-in GPS functionality logs vehicle speed and location tracking data.- Dynamic Range and Noise Reduction: Features Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and 3D Digital Noise Reduction (3D DNR) to assist with exposure adjustment and noise management in challenging light conditions.For more information, please visit us www.blackvue.com About BlackVue:Since 2007, BlackVue has set the standard for car dash cams, introducing the world’s first Full HD dash cams and pioneering BlackVue Cloud connectivity. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BlackVue continues to innovate in the dash cam and fleet management sectors, providing peace of mind to millions of drivers worldwide.

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