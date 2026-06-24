CASTLE OF OUR SKINS ANNOUNCES NEW CURATORIAL LEADERSHIP MODEL AHEAD OF SEASON 14

Francesca McNeeley, Music Curator at Castle of our Skins Lyndsay Allyn Cox: Artistic Producer & Interdisciplinary Curator Castle of our Skins logo

Francesca McNeeley Named Music Curator and Lyndsay Allyn Cox Named Interdisciplinary Curator & Artistic Producer of Castle of our Skins

ROXBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Castle of our Skins prepares to enter its 14th season and the next chapter in its artistic evolution, the organization is pleased to announce the appointment of two new artistic leaders who will help shape its future programming: acclaimed cellist and longtime Castle of our Skins collaborator Francesca McNeeley has been named Music Curator, and award-winning producer and director Lyndsay Allyn Cox has been named Interdisciplinary Curator & Artistic Producer.The appointments follow an extensive search conducted during the final season of co-founder and Artistic Director Ashleigh Gordon, who announced last year that Season 13, Black Declaration of Independence, would be her last as Artistic Director.Rather than seeking a direct replacement for Gordon's role, Castle of our Skins intentionally embraced a new collaborative artistic structure that reflects the organization's growth, interdisciplinary spirit, and commitment to community-centered artistic leadership.Together, McNeeley and Cox will curate and produce programming for Castle of our Skins' forthcoming Season 14, which will be announced in August 2026."From the beginning, Castle of our Skins has been about creating space—for Black artistry, for curiosity, for collaboration, and for imagination," said Ashleigh Gordon. "As the organization enters this next chapter, I'm thrilled to see Francesca and Lyndsay step into leadership roles that honor those values while bringing their own perspectives, ideas, and artistic voices. Their creativity, integrity, and commitment to community make them ideal partners in shaping what comes next."A Haitian-American cellist, educator, and arts leader, Francesca McNeeley has been a core artistic collaborator with Castle of our Skins for many years, performing throughout the organization's history while also serving as a teaching artist and contributing to its educational initiatives. Widely recognized throughout Boston and beyond, McNeeley maintains an active career as a chamber musician, orchestral performer, educator, and advocate for underrepresented musical traditions. She is a member of the Grammy-nominated chamber orchestra A Far Cry and recently received a 2025 Sphinx MPower Award supporting her research into Haitian chamber music."As someone who has grown alongside Castle of our Skins for so many years, it is an incredible honor to help steward the artistic vision of an organization that has profoundly shaped my life as a musician and educator," said McNeeley. "I'm excited to build upon the foundation that Ashleigh and Anthony created while continuing to champion Black composers and explore new artistic possibilities for Season 14 and beyond."Joining her is Lyndsay Allyn Cox, a Boston-based producer, director, and interdisciplinary curator whose work centers storytelling, artistic collaboration, and community engagement. Throughout her career, Cox has developed award-winning productions, artist residencies, and public programs that elevate diverse voices and foster meaningful connections between artists and audiences. Previously, she served as Producing Director at The Huntington and Senior Director of Programs and Experiences at Boston Center for the Arts. As a director, her credits include Tiny Beautiful Things, Chicken and Biscuits, Splash Hatch on the E Going Down, and Lizard Boy. A 2022 Elliot Norton Award winner for Outstanding Director, she was also named to WBUR's ARTery 25 in 2019."Castle of our Skins has long demonstrated what becomes possible when Black artistry is centered with care, rigor, and imagination," said Cox. "I'm honored to join this remarkable organization at such an important moment in its history and excited to collaborate with artists across disciplines to create experiences that invite audiences into deeper conversations, connections, and discoveries.""Castle of our Skins has built a remarkable legacy by inviting audiences into experiences that are artistically rigorous, deeply human, and rooted in community,” said Cox. “I'm excited to collaborate with Francesca, the COOS team, and artists across disciplines to create programming that sparks curiosity, celebrates Black creativity, and brings people together in meaningful ways."Executive Director Dr. Ciyadh Wells noted that the new structure reflects both organizational growth and a vision for the future."Castle of our Skins has always been bigger than any one individual," said Wells. "As we prepare for Season 14, our future home at 566 Columbus Ave , and the next phase of our strategic growth, we wanted to embrace a model that reflects the collaborative spirit at the heart of our work. Francesca and Lyndsay bring extraordinary artistic leadership, deep community roots, and complementary perspectives that will help guide the organization into its next era."The organization's Season 14 announcement, curated by McNeeley and Cox, will be unveiled in August 2026.

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