Massachusetts Entrepreneur Who Built and Sold a Seven-Figure Business Launches Mission to Help Companies Stand Out

One Wild Brand founder shares lessons from entrepreneurship, branding, and business growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After building and successfully selling a seven-figure dental billing company, entrepreneur and branding strategist Amanda DeMoura is helping businesses solve one of the biggest challenges in today's marketplace: being remembered.As founder of One Wild Brand, a boutique branding and website design agency, Amanda DeMoura helps service-based businesses, consultants, agencies, professional practices, and entrepreneurs create memorable brands, strategic websites, and customer experiences designed to attract ideal clients and drive sustainable growth.Having spent nearly two decades in the dental industry as a practice manager, consultant, and business owner, Amanda DeMoura developed firsthand experience growing businesses, building teams, and creating systems that support long-term success."Many business owners know they're excellent at what they do, but they struggle to communicate what makes them different," said Amanda DeMoura. "A website alone isn't enough. Businesses need a brand experience that builds trust, creates connection, and motivates people to take action."Founded in 2024, One Wild Brand was created to bridge the gap between business strategy and branding. Unlike traditional design firms that focus primarily on aesthetics, the company approaches branding through the lens of customer psychology, positioning, and growth strategy.The company offers:• Website design and development• Brand strategy and positioning• Visual branding and identity design• Marketing support• Social media templates and resources• Educational content and training for entrepreneursLooking ahead, Amanda DeMoura plans to continue growing One Wild Brand while helping entrepreneurs build businesses that are memorable, profitable, and aligned with their long-term goals.For more information, media inquiries, speaking opportunities, or interviews, visit https://onewildbrand.com About One Wild Brand:One Wild Brand is a Massachusetts-based branding and website design studio that helps service-based businesses, entrepreneurs, consultants, agencies, and professional practices create memorable brands and strategic online experiences. Founded by entrepreneur Amanda DeMoura following the successful sale of her seven-figure dental billing company, One Wild Brand combines business strategy, branding, and customer experience to help businesses grow and stand out in competitive markets.

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