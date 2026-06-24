Onward Named CRRA Social Housing Provider of the Year

For 50 years our promise has been to build and own affordable homes and keep them affordable for good, because that permanence is what lets people put down roots and build a life.” — Martina Jileckova, Chief Executive Officer of Onward

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward has been named Social Housing Provider of the Year by the Calgary Residential Rental Association (CRRA) , recognized among its peers for delivering outstanding affordable housing and creating meaningful impact through strong property management, resident support, community partnerships, and mission-driven leadership.The honour, judged on demonstrated results in resident service, operational excellence, and community impact, comes as Onward marks its 50th anniversary in 2026. Today Onward owns and operates more than 2,200 affordable homes across Calgary as a charitable housing provider, reinvesting in its homes and residents rather than distributing returns, a model that keeps its housing affordable for the long term."This recognition means a great deal coming from our peers across Calgary's rental housing sector," said Martina Jileckova, Chief Executive Officer of Onward. "For 50 years our promise has been to build and own affordable homes and keep them affordable for good, because that permanence is what lets people put down roots and build a life. We're grateful to the CRRA for this honour, and we share it with the team who deliver on that promise every day, our partners, and the residents who turn our homes into communities."That work shows up across Onward's portfolio. The charity builds and operates mixed-income communities where affordable and market homes sit side by side, pairs housing with the resident supports that help people stay stable and connected, and continues to grow that footprint through developments like the Currie townhomes. Because Onward owns its homes for the long term rather than selling them off, affordability stays in place for the residents who live there now and for those who will call them home in the decades ahead."Onward has demonstrated exceptional leadership in affordable housing, combining strong property management with a deep commitment to resident well-being and to homes that stay affordable," said Wayne Morishita, Executive Director of the Calgary Residential Rental Association. "Their impact on affordable housing in Calgary makes them a deserving recipient of the CRRA Social Housing Provider of the Year Award."The award was presented June 11 at the 22nd annual CRRA Industry Awards, held at the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre in Calgary.About OnwardOnward is a Calgary-based charitable affordable housing provider marking 50 years of service in 2026. The charity owns and operates more than 2,200 homes across the city, built on a model that keeps housing affordable for the long term and supports residents' well-being, belonging, and opportunity.

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