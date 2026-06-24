Future Ready Now: Menlo College Expands AI & Analytics Education with Student Innovation and Silicon Valley Partnerships

Luciana Rodriguez '29 works with AI-powered technologies on the Menlo College campus. A rising sophomore in the Artificial Intelligence & Analytics program, she combines technical skills, ethical reasoning, and experiential learning to address real-world challenges. Lachlan Ming '27 balances the demands of collegiate tennis and academics while pursuing his passion for artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship. An international student from Australia majoring in Artificial Intelligence & Analytics at Menlo College. Nargess Hassani '26 delivers her TEDx Menlo College talk, We Are Not a Footnote: The Unsilenced Voice of the Afghan Girl. After arriving in the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2022, she joined the inaugural AI & Analytics graduating class in 2026.

California's first AI & Analytics degree combines artificial intelligence, business and experiential learning to prepare students for the future of work.

AI has become a bridge that allows people like me to turn ideas into reality.” — Lachlan Ming '27, AI & Analytics Student, Menlo College

ATHERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and the future of work, employers are increasingly seeking graduates who can combine technical expertise with creativity, critical thinking, and ethical judgment. In response, Menlo College became the first college in California to launch a Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in Artificial Intelligence & Analytics in Fall 2025, advancing its commitment to preparing students to be Future Ready Now Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the program combines artificial intelligence, data analytics, business strategy, ethical reasoning, and experiential learning to equip graduates for careers in an AI-driven economy.“At Menlo College, we’re preparing students to lead in an AI-shaped economy by combining technical fluency with business insight, ethical reasoning, and hands-on, industry-connected learning,” said Menlo College President Steven Weiner.“Higher education must anticipate the future rather than react to it,” added Mouwafac Sidaoui, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the School of Business. “We have both a unique opportunity and a responsibility to equip future leaders with the technical knowledge, ethical foundation, and innovative mindset needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.”FROM AFGHANISTAN TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEThe program has also attracted students from around the world who are seeking to combine AI education with Silicon Valley opportunities and global career pathways. Among them is Nargess Hassani, who graduated in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Science in Business, majoring in Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, as a member of the program’s inaugural graduating class. After arriving at Menlo College from Afghanistan in 2022, where political upheaval had disrupted educational opportunities for women, Hassani began a new chapter just as advances in artificial intelligence were transforming industries and reshaping the future of work.Over four years, she pursued independent projects involving computer vision, image recognition, machine learning, and AI-powered career tools. One recent project involved developing an application that helps job seekers evaluate how closely their resumes align with specific job descriptions, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can be applied to address workforce challenges.“I challenged myself to build an end-to-end application to help job seekers better understand how their resumes align with a specific job description,” said Hassani. “My goal was not only to learn more about AI and full-stack development, but also to create something practical that could help people improve their job search process.”Through projects like these, Hassani discovered the value of experiential learning and problem-solving. “One of the biggest lessons I learned is that the best way to learn new technologies is by building something real,” she said. “Every challenge, bug, and deployment issue became an opportunity to grow and improve my skills. I’m excited to continue exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, business analytics, and data analytics through future projects.”Hassani’s commitment to education and opportunity extends beyond technology. In her TEDx Menlo College talk, We Are Not a Footnote: The Unsilenced Voice of the Afghan Girl , she reflected on resilience, identity, and the importance of ensuring that young women have access to education and the opportunity to shape their own futures.“I have the power to believe in myself—that I can make it,” said Hassani.Her journey reflects how education, mentorship, and experiential learning can empower students to transform challenges into opportunities for innovation and leadership.TURNING IDEAS INTO REALITYThat same spirit of innovation can be found in Lachlan Ming ’27, an international student from Australia and a member of the Menlo College tennis team.Ming has used AI tools to launch GNG Engine, a platform connecting Australians studying at U.S. colleges and universities, while exploring how emerging technologies can accelerate entrepreneurship and problem-solving.“AI has become a bridge that allows people like me to turn ideas into reality,” said Ming.This summer, Ming and fellow AI & Analytics students are participating in the AI Venture Velocity Challenge hosted by Texas A&M University, where they are applying AI to develop drone scanning technologies.LEADING WITH ETHICSFor Luciana Rodriguez ’29, a San Jose native and rising sophomore in the program, the curriculum’s emphasis on ethics is just as important as its technical foundations.“AI is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace, and Menlo College’s Artificial Intelligence & Analytics program has taught me how to use AI as a tool for innovation, growth, and problem-solving rather than as a substitute for learning and critical thinking,” said Rodriguez. “Through courses like AI Ethics, I’ve learned the importance of responsible AI governance and understanding the broader societal impact of these technologies.”That emphasis on responsible innovation is intentionally embedded throughout the curriculum. Professor Tahereh Saheb, who helped develop the program, said students examine topics including AI governance, data ethics, algorithmic bias, and responsible innovation.BUILDING A FUTURE-READY AI ECOSYSTEMMenlo College continues to expand AI learning opportunities through initiatives such as AmplifyAI, a higher education-focused platform that provides faculty, staff, and students with secure access to more than 20 leading AI models while supporting AI literacy, prompt engineering, and responsible AI use.The initiative is part of the College’s broader Future Ready Now vision, which integrates emerging technologies, experiential learning, career preparation, and industry engagement throughout the student experience.“As AI tools rapidly transform every industry, it is essential that our students develop AI fluency and the ethical reasoning needed to use these technologies responsibly,” said Angela Schmiede, Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the future of work, Menlo College is creating opportunities for students not only to understand emerging technologies, but to build with them, question them, and lead responsibly with them.Learn more about Menlo College's Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in Artificial Intelligence & Analytics and how students are becoming Future Ready Now.

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