Agnes McCarthy Caregiver Foundation (AMCF) Announces Appointment of Bethany Dziedzic as New Executive Director

Bethany Dziedzic

AMCF names Bethany Dziedzic Executive Director as the nonprofit enters a new phase of growth, expanding support for mental health caregivers.

We have built something meaningful that has already changed the lives of hundreds of families and young caregivers. My focus is to honor that foundation while helping AMCF grow...” — Bethany Dziedzic

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agnes McCarthy Caregiver Foundation (AMCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bethany Dziedzic as its new full-time Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026, marking the beginning of the organization’s new fiscal year.

Bethany Dziedzic will succeed Christie Nunan, who has served as AMCF’s part-time Executive Director since the organization’s founding five years ago. Christie Nunan’s leadership was instrumental in establishing AMCF’s mission, operational foundation, and early growth. She will continue to support the transition in a consultative capacity as the organization enters its next phase of development.

This leadership transition reflects AMCF’s continued growth and commitment to expanding its impact. To date, the Foundation has supported well over 200 families navigating the challenges of mental health caregiving and awarded student scholarships to 28 young caregivers, helping to remove barriers to education and opportunity for those impacted by family mental health responsibilities.

Bethany brings a strong combination of executive operations experience, educational leadership, financial management, and community service to the role. Not only is she a current AMCF board member, but she is also a direct descendant of Agnes McCarthy, whose legacy of compassion and support for caregivers continues to inspire the Foundation’s mission.

Bethany’s professional background includes corporate project management with AT&T, where she served as an Associate Process Controller within a large-scale financial systems implementation, as well as extensive experience in school administration, compliance, and operations. She currently serves as an Office Manager for a preschool, overseeing licensing compliance, payroll, staff coordination, parent communication systems, and student services. Complementing her professional leadership background, Bethany has a longstanding commitment to volunteer service in school, church, and community organizations.

AMCF leadership expressed strong confidence in the organization’s future under Dziedzic’s direction.

“Bethany brings the kind of operational strength, financial oversight experience, and mission-driven leadership that will help AMCF grow in a sustainable and impactful way,” said AMCF Board Treasurer, Susanne O’Callaghan. “We are deeply grateful to Christie Nunan for her foundational work and steady leadership over the past five years, and we are excited to welcome Bethany as we enter this next chapter.”

In her role as Executive Director, Bethany Dziedzic will focus on expanding AMCF’s reach, strengthening donor engagement and long-term financial sustainability, enhancing compliance and transparency practices, and deepening community partnerships. A key priority will also be increasing visibility of caregiver experiences and needed support.

“We have built something meaningful that has already changed the lives of hundreds of families and young caregivers,” Dziedzic said. “My focus is to honor that foundation while helping AMCF grow in reach, structure, and long-term sustainability so we can serve even more people who need support.”

The organization emphasized that this transition comes at a moment of strong financial responsibility and programmatic stability, with a clear opportunity for continued growth and expanded services.

About AMCF: The Agnes McCarthy Caregiver Foundation (AMCF) is a nationwide 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and relief to family caregivers of individuals with mental health conditions. Through financial assistance programs, educational resources, and community engagement, the Foundation serves caregivers nationwide with compassion, respect, and a commitment to reducing the burden they carry.

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