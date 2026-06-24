Gabby B Opens the First Chapter of Funklândia With New EP 'Funklândia: Rooted'

The seven-track project blends global pop, Latin fusion and Brazilian funk in a personal return to the sounds and culture that shaped the multilingual artist.

Rooted is about reconnecting with who I have always been. Brazilian funk shaped the culture I grew up in and remains one of the most natural ways I express myself through music and movement every day.” — Gabby B

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pop-funk artist Gabby B releases her new EP, Funklândia: Rooted, a seven-track project that marks both a return to her Brazilian foundations and the beginning of an expansive new creative universe built around music, movement, culture and identity.

Born in Brazil and raised across France, Canada and the United States, Gabby has spent much of her life moving between countries, languages and musical influences. Rather than separating those different parts of her identity, Funklândia: Rooted brings them together, placing the energy and rhythm of Brazilian funk at the center of a sound shaped equally by mainstream pop, Latin influences, and Gabby’s multicultural journey.

The EP serves as the first official chapter of Funklândia, an evolving world where music functions as its own language and every song introduces a different mood, location and dimension. As its title suggests, Rooted establishes the project’s foundation, reflecting the sounds, memories and cultural influences that first shaped Gabby while creating room for the universe to expand through future releases.

“Rooted is about reconnecting with the part of me that has always been there,” said Gabby B. “Brazilian funk is part of the culture I grew up around and part of the way I naturally express myself through music and movement. I have lived in different countries and been influenced by so many sounds, but this project brings everything back to where it began. It is the foundation of Funklândia and the most authentic introduction to the world I am creating.”

The seven-track EP combines three previously released singles with four new songs, allowing listeners to experience the full range of its first chapter for the first time.

The rollout began with “Faz Assim,” a Portuguese-language collaboration with Brazilian artist MC Xangai and producer DJ Biel Bolado. Driven by a fast baile funk rhythm, playful vocal exchanges and an infectious call-and-response hook, the song introduced the project’s rawer Brazilian energy and connected Gabby directly with artists working within the contemporary funk scene.

Gabby followed with “No Te Canses,” a multilingual club track that moves fluidly between Spanish, Portuguese and English. Centered on dance, chemistry and movement, the single reflects Gabby’s ability to merge cultures without losing the rhythm and personality at the heart of the project.

The final pre-release single, “Nível Hard,” produced by DJ Biel Bolado in collaboration with Brazilian funk label Love Funk, revealed a more intimate and late-night side of the Funklândia universe. Its smooth production, melodic vocals and sensual energy expanded the project beyond its most explosive dance moments and demonstrated the emotional and sonic range of Rooted.

The complete EP introduces four additional tracks: “Pedrada”; “Toxic,” featuring Imen, which brings a collaborative dimension to the record; “Naked”; and “É Minha Vida,” which brings the first chapter to a personal conclusion rooted in ownership, identity and self-expression.

Together, the songs move through confidence, attraction, vulnerability, celebration and cultural pride, presenting Funklândia not simply as a collection of tracks, but as a world audiences can enter and continue discovering.

Funklândia: Rooted Tracklist

Pedrada

Toxic (feat. Imen)

Naked

Nível Hard

No Te Canses

Faz Assim (feat. MC Xangai)

É Minha Vida

The arrival of Funklândia: Rooted begins a larger multi-installment vision for Gabby. Each future chapter will introduce new sounds, emotional territories and creative dimensions while continuing to build on the cultural and musical foundation established by Rooted.

Funklândia: Rooted is available now across all major digital streaming platforms.

For more information, visit https://gabbybmusic.com.

About Gabby B

Gabby B is a Brazilian pop artist based in Miami known for her multilingual sound and global appeal. She sings in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and her singles have charted in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy. With more than 5 million followers across platforms, Gabby has built a strong digital presence through viral music videos and high-energy performances. She has shared the stage with artists such as Flo Rida, Iza and Ja Rule, and has appeared at major events including Stonewall Pride, Y100’s Jingle Ball and Premios Juventud. Her music has received national airplay and media support, including features on NBC, SiriusXM, Globo, and WSVN FOX. Recent releases include “Brinca” with Brray and “Dale Duro,” which continues to gain traction on Latin radio.

Gabby B - Toxic (Official Video) ft. IMÉN

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