Mayor Michelle Wu Announces New Jamaica Plain Liaison and South End and Bay Village Liaison

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced Zavia Dickerson as the new neighborhood liaison for Jamaica Plain and Michaela Nee as the new neighborhood liaison for South End and Bay Village within the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). ONS plays a vital role in connecting residents with city services and resources; facilitating resident input on local government matters; ensuring that the appropriate city departments address constituent service requests; attending neighborhood meetings; and responding to emergencies, such as fires, to assist displaced residents.

“Strong neighborhoods start with strong connections between residents and City Hall,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Zavia’s dedication to public service, community engagement, and youth empowerment will be a tremendous asset to Jamaica Plain. Michaela’s deep experience connecting residents to City services and supporting some of Boston’s most vulnerable communities will strengthen our work in the South End and Bay Village. I’m excited to welcome them both to these important roles and look forward to the relationships they will build with residents across their neighborhoods.”

Zavia Dickerson was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dickerson earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Public Administration from North Carolina Central University. She moved to Boston after falling in love with the city’s vibrant arts, culture, and tight knit community. Her passion for public service guided her professional journey. Dickerson interned at the State Budget Office in Raleigh, North Carolina, and worked as a second-grade teacher. She later served as a Youth Lead the Change Fellow with the City of Boston's Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA), where she supported youth participatory budgeting initiatives and the implementation of community-driven capital projects.

“Public service is deeply meaningful to me because I’ve seen firsthand the impact that strong communities and dedicated public servants can have on people’s lives,” said Zavia Dickerson, Jamaica Plain Liaison. “My family has always relied on the strength of community, and I knew I wanted to be part of that work. I am excited to support residents, build connections, and help create positive change for neighborhoods across Boston.”

Michaela Nee is a South Boston native. Her professional journey began in ministry-based initiatives, serving with the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity as an elementary school teacher on the Turtle Mountain Native American Reservation in Belcourt, North Dakota.

In 2020, Nee joined Boston 311 as a call taker, helping residents access City services and connect them with critical resources. She later transitioned to the Mayor’s Office, serving as Operations Manager and as Co-Director of the Coordinated Response Team from 2022 to 2024. In these roles, she worked closely with City departments, community partners, and residents to address complex challenges related to unsheltered individuals and substance use disorder while advancing quality-of-life improvements across Boston. Prior to her work with the City, she served as a Program Manager at AIM Women’s Center in the Ohio River Valley, where she supported and advocated for women experiencing homelessness and helped create a safe, supportive environment for pregnant women in need.

“I am excited to serve in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services because it gives me the opportunity to work directly with residents and help ensure every voice has a seat at the table,” said Michaela Nee, South End and Bay Village Liaison. “Some of the most important perspectives come from people who may feel disconnected from the government or unsure where to turn for support. It is an honor to help bridge that gap, strengthen connections between neighborhoods and City Hall, and advocate for residents as we work together to address community needs.”

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services is housed in the Community Engagement Cabinet. ONS is led by Executive Director Mohammed Missouri, who works alongside four deputy directors. Deputy directors supervise the liaisons and community engagement specialists who facilitate abutters meetings.

“Michaela and Zavia will bring the compassion and diligence needed to support our residents, and strengthen connections to city services across the neighborhoods they serve,” said Mohammed Missouri, Executive Director of Neighborhood Services. “Zavia and Michaela have already hit the ground running, meeting with neighborhood leaders and issue-based stakeholders, resolving 311 complaints quickly, and ensuring neighborhood needs are represented in internal public policy conversations.”

All neighborhood liaisons will be present at the Mayor’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours, a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. If there are inclement weather conditions, the time and location may change to an indoor location and will be reflected on the City events page. Community members can also meet with their designated neighborhood liaisons at weekly office hours in-person every Friday to receive guidance on how to navigate City services.