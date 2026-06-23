Former Sheriff’s Deputy Indicted, Charged with Rape, Attempted Rape, Official Misconduct, and Tampering with Evidence

HAYWOOD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

In August 2025, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of misconduct involving Marvin Lee Norfolk, Sr. (DOB: 1/17/1963), who at which time, was working as a deputy with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, agents collected and presented evidence alleging that Norfolk sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop.

On June 22nd, a Haywood County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Norfolk with one count each of Rape, Attempted Rape, Official Misconduct, and Tampering with Evidence. On June 23rd, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service, Norfolk turned himself in and was booked into the Haywood County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.