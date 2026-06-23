Utah Board of Higher Education Appoints Lisa Moon as Interim President of Bridgerland Technical College

The Utah Board of Higher Education appointed Lisa Moon as interim president of Bridgerland Technical College (BTECH) at its meeting today. Moon, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief instructional officer at BTECH, will assume her new role on July 1, 2026.

During her 26 years in technical education, Moon has held a variety of teaching and leadership positions in many areas, including health sciences, instructional programs, student services, accreditation, facilities planning, and development. She also served as chair of the Utah System of Higher Education Chief Instructional Officers and is actively involved in the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Legislative Affairs Committee, the Cache Valley Hospital Board of Trustees, the Northern Utah Chamber Coalition, and the K–16 Alliance. Moon earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Utah and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Weber State University. Before discovering her passion for nursing education, Moon worked in quality assurance and leadership at several Utah hospitals and home care agencies.

“I am honored to serve in this new role and look forward to supporting student success, advancing the value of technical education, and strengthening partnerships that help our community thrive,” Moon said. “I am committed to providing stability and continuity for the college as we continue this important work together.”

BTECH is a public technical college headquartered in Logan with a satellite campus in Brigham City. It offers competency-based, employer-guided career education for high school and adult students and provides over 40 career-oriented certificates designed to prepare students for entry-level employment or university transfer pathways.

“Lisa Moon understands what Bridgerland Technical College means to its students and the Bear River Region,” said Amanda Covington, chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education. “Her hands-on experience and existing relationships with students, educators, administrators, and community leaders will ensure steady momentum and consistency during this transitional period.”

Moon will begin her service after the retirement of K. Chad Campbell. Campbell worked for more than four decades in Utah’s technical education system, including 11 years as president of BTECH. While Moon fulfills her interim role, the Utah Board of Higher Education will conduct the formal search for a long-term leader.