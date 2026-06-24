SkopeOne.io Launches First Two Product Tiers — SkopeOne Essentials and SkopeOne Discovery

Industry-First Independent Methane Emissions Data from a Continuous Monitoring System

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After unveiling the brand and its ground-breaking methane emissions measurement approach at SF Climate Week, SkopeOne.io proudly introduces its two debut offerings during Trellis Impact 2026 (Booth 712).These product launches mark the industry’s first methane emissions intelligence service providing continuous methane emissions data at-scale. Notably, this groundbreaking approach is made possible thanks to the monitoring and analytics system designed, deployed, and operated by SkopeOne.Dubbed SkopeOne Essentials and SkopeOne Discovery, the two new product tiers provide big picture essential data as measured from sample locations in the Permian Basin.Available free to all licensees, SkopeOne Essentials delivers monthly reports featuring normalized and cumulative emissions for a select group of anonymized producers and facilities. The results are calculated using real-time continuous emissions data collected during the reporting period and are provided in multiple views, including operator, facility, and county level roll-ups. While the normalized and cumulative results are anonymous in Essentials, a list of current and future operators being monitored is included in each report.SkopeOne Discovery delivers deeper understanding at an accessible price point. Monthly reports include operator-level and facility-level emissions observations and statistics and time-series emission severity data for each monitored facility.Sign up and begin making better decisions today at skopeone.io/sign-up/ . Early subscribers will be among the first to see previews of new SkopeOne product offerings and early opportunity to upgrade when they become available.The Critical Role of Independent, Continuous Methane Emissions DataUnlike the limited data from flyover and satellite snapshots, SkopeOne tracks continuous, ground-based measurements captured at representative monitoring locations. This provides unmatched data quality that has never before been available for subscription at-scale.In addition, only SkopeOne has a unique and differentiated ability to observe and analyze methane emissions thanks to the company’s investment in ground-based hardware, its purpose-built software, and its atmospheric science expertise.As an independent third party, SkopeOne deploys monitoring systems across the basin, resulting in unbiased data reporting that enables comparison of emissions across facilities, operators, and regions.Who Benefits from Independent Methane Emissions Data?SkopeOne offers actionable and insightful methane emissions data for institutional investors, insurers, financial analysts, datacenter operators, management and consulting firms, energy-related analytics platforms, energy producers, as well as federal and state regulatory and legislative agencies.From revenue recovery to reputational risk management, SkopeOne data provides subscribers with the insights that drive better-informed decisions and positive outcomes.SkopeOne Essentials and SkopeOne Discovery represent the first of SkopeOne’s planned multi-tier methane emissions measurement suite designed to serve the needs of individual stakeholders and large organizations.

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