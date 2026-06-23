Maui Bus fixed-route fares are free for students of any age, County employees starting July 1
New stops added in Kahului, Haliʻimāile, Nāpili, Kīhei
The County of Maui Department of Transportation announced that Maui Bus fixed-route fares are free for students of any age and County of Maui employees starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the beginning of a new County fiscal year.
Also, Maui Bus fixed-route service will be adding stops in Kahului (Puʻunēnē Avenue); Haliʻimāile; Nāpili; and Kīhei (Piʻikea Avenue). For information on the new stops, visit the Maui Bus app or the alerts section on mauibus.org.
The following fixed-route fares will take effect on July 1:
• Students of any age with a valid student ID ride free on the fixed-route Maui Bus. Previously, students up to age 24 were free, but now there is no age limit for students.
• County of Maui employees with a valid County ID are free on the fixed route Maui Bus.
Other existing fixed-route, fare-free categories are applicable to anyone with a valid:
• Driver’s license, state ID or other ID that proves you are 55 years or older
• Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Paratransit card
• Medicare ID card
• Physician-certified persons with a disability card
• Fare-Free ID card issued for individuals with a disability or those demonstrating financial need (Individuals with a disability or demonstrating financial need are required to register with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. (MEO) to qualify for this free rate. Contact MEO at (808) 877-7651 or [email protected] to complete an application.)
Maui Bus fixed-routes service is provided by the County and operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi. For more information, contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at (808) 871-4838 or the County Department of Transportation at (808) 270-7511.
For general Maui Bus schedule information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus.
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