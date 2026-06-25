White Blends Step Into The Spotlight with Gold Medal Performance from Peirano's The Other White

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White blends have long played a supporting role in the wine world, but Peirano Estate Winery's latest award-winning vintage may suggest they're ready for a larger spotlight.

Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that its 2022 The Other White recently earned a Gold Medal and 90 Points at the prestigious Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition, one of California's most respected wine judging events.

This latest achievement adds to an impressive track record for Peirano Estate Winery. Every wine in the winery’s currently released portfolio of 14 wines has achieved a rating of 90 points or above, underscoring the dedication, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define the Peirano winemaking philosophy.

For years, red blends have dominated the blend category, attracting consumers with bold flavors and widespread popularity. White blends, by comparison, have often remained overlooked despite offering winemakers an equally exciting opportunity to create unique and expressive wines. As consumers continue to explore new styles and seek versatility in their wine choices, award-winning bottlings like Peirano's The Other White may signal that white blends are beginning to gain well-deserved traction.

Crafted to showcase the strengths of multiple varietals working in harmony, The Other White is a distinctive blend of 65% Chardonnay, 25% Sauvignon Blanc, and 10% Viognier. The result is a bright, expressive wine that combines Chardonnay's richness, Sauvignon Blanc's lively freshness, and Viognier's aromatic complexity.

"The wine world has embraced red blends for years, and we think white blends deserve their moment too," said Lance Randolph, owner and fourth-generation winemaker at Peirano Estate Winery. "The Other White was created to offer layers of flavor and character that you simply can't achieve with a single varietal. It's exciting to see a white blend receive this kind of recognition."

The success of The Other White also reflects a broader trend among wine drinkers seeking versatility, value, and distinctive flavor profiles beyond traditional varietal wines.

With vibrant fruit, refreshing acidity, and a food-friendly personality, the 2022 The Other White is proving that white blends may no longer be wine's best-kept secret.

For more information about Peirano Estate Winery and its award-winning wines, visit the tasting room or www.peirano.com.

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned winery located in the heart of California's Lodi wine region. For generations, the Peirano family has crafted wines from vineyards first planted in the late 1800s, many of which remain on their original rootstock. Today, fourth-generation winemaker Lance Randolph continues the family's commitment to producing wines that overdeliver in both quality and value.

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