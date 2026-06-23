Chairman Maltzie on the Release of Chris Pappas’ First Ad

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Today, Congressman Chris Pappas released his first television advertisement for the U.S. Senate campaign. Following its release, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie issued the following statement:

“Chris Pappas’ ad is laughable. It is filled with vague promises and generic talking points that show just how out of touch he has become with the people of New Hampshire.

Pappas is trying to gaslight voters into ignoring his record in Congress, where he voted with Nancy Pelosi nearly 98 percent of the time. No campaign ad can erase years of votes that aligned him with Washington Democrats.

Granite Staters know that New Hampshire is not California, and it is time politicians like Chris Pappas realize that.”

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