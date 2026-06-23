TDLR Health Monitor – June 2026 Edition

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Articles in the June 2026 Edition of The Health Monitor include updates on: Stakeholders Help Shape TDLR’s 2027-2031 Strategic Plan

New Licensing System (CORE)

Rule Updates and Commission Adoptions

Summer Heat Safety: The Essential Role of Athletic Trainers

Change to Podiatry Exam Reporting

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