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TDLR Health Monitor – June 2026 Edition

Articles in the June 2026 Edition of The Health Monitor include updates on:

  • Stakeholders Help Shape TDLR’s 2027-2031 Strategic Plan
  • New Licensing System (CORE)
  • Rule Updates and Commission Adoptions
  • Summer Heat Safety: The Essential Role of Athletic Trainers
  • Change to Podiatry Exam Reporting

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TDLR Health Monitor – June 2026 Edition

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