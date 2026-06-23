Notice of Intent to Review Rules

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (Department) is reviewing the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration rules located at Title 16, Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 75 for re-adoption, revision, or repeal. This rule review is required every four years.

The Notice of Intent to Review was published in the Texas Register on June 19, 2026 (51 TexReg 4017), as part of a combined notice with other rule chapters undergoing simultaneous review. The Department will determine whether the reasons for adopting or readopting these rules continue to exist by answering the following questions for each rule:

Is it obsolete?

Does it reflect current legal and policy considerations?

Is it in alignment with the current procedures of the Department?

The Department encourages anyone interested in the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration rules under Chapter 75 to review the Notice of Intent to Review and the current rules posted on the Texas Administrative Code website.

Comments may be submitted electronically on the Department’s website at https://ga.tdlr.texas.gov:1443/form/gcerules (select the appropriate rule chapter name for your comment).

Deadline to submit comments—July 20, 2026.