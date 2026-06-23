Douglas County Commissioners approve low-powered scooter and off-highway vehicle ordinance

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners voted Tuesday, June 23, to approve an ordinance regulating the operation of low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles on public roads, trails and other public property in unincorporated Douglas County.

The ordinance follows two public readings with opportunities for public comment and an online feedback process that gave residents multiple opportunities to weigh in before the Board’s final decision. The Board received more than 200 comments online on the topic, with most writing in support of the changes.

Driven by growing safety concerns and an increase in incidents involving motorized vehicles operating unlawfully on public property, the ordinance establishes local regulations and penalties related to unsafe operation. Click here to read the full ordinance.

Under current state law, these vehicles are not street legal. This local ordinance includes fines, as well as provisions addressing reckless and careless driving, helmet requirements for minors, parental responsibility, and vehicle impoundment. It does not apply to electric bicycles, which are regulated separately under Colorado law. Learn more about the types of e-motorcycles and what’s allowed.

“We received public input over weeks and what I hear from our residents is appreciation that we’re taking this on,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle. “This ordinance is not about restricting outdoor fun. It’s about establishing common sense boundaries so that our neighborhoods, streets, sidewalks and trails remain safe for pedestrians, and for the riders themselves.”

“I want to be really clear to citizens about what we’re doing today,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “For the parents out there, traditional low-speed e-bikes are ok. Do not buy high-powered electric dirt bikes for your kids. That is our message.”

The ordinance will take effect immediately.