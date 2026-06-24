GAMA-1 Technologies Awarded NASA SEWP VI GWAC to Deliver Enterprise IT and Mission Technology Solutions Governmentwide

GAMA-1 awarded a prime spot on NASA’s SWEP VI GWAC!

GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC, has been selected as an awardee under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI Government-Wide Acquisition GWAC

Being awarded a NASA SEWP VI GWAC is an important milestone for GAMA-1 and a powerful opportunity to bring our core capabilities to a broader federal customer base.” — Gerald Stark, VP of Business Development

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMA-1 Technologies is proud to announce its award under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) vehicle, Category B – Enterprise-Wide ITC/AV Services. This award strengthens GAMA-1’s ability to support NASA and federal agencies across the government with streamlined access to proven technology services that advance mission outcomes, modernize enterprise environments, and accelerate secure digital transformation. SEWP VI GWAC is one of the federal government’s premier acquisition vehicles for mission-critical information technology, communications, audio/visual solutions, and related services. Through SEWP VI, federal customers will be able to access GAMA-1’s core capabilities in secure cloud architecture and modernization, enterprise IT service delivery, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, application modernization, data management, advanced analytics, automation, and mission-focused program management.For GAMA-1, the SEWP VI award represents more than a contract vehicle. It reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering trusted, scalable, and innovative technology solutions for agencies with complex mission, science, operational, and enterprise requirements. GAMA-1’s experience supporting federal missions positions the company to help agencies reduce technical risk, improve operational performance, and adopt modern solutions that are secure, sustainable, and built for long-term mission success.“Being awarded a NASA SEWP VI GWAC is an important milestone for GAMA-1 and a powerful opportunity to bring our core capabilities to a broader federal customer base,” said Gerald Stark, Vice President of Business Development at GAMA-1 Technologies. “NASA and other federal agencies that use SEWP are looking for partners who understand mission complexity, security, modernization, and operational delivery. GAMA-1 brings the cloud, data, cybersecurity, automation, and enterprise IT expertise needed to help agencies move faster, lower risk, and deliver measurable results for the people and missions they serve.”As agencies continue to modernize legacy systems, secure cloud environments, improve data accessibility, and implement automation and AI-enabled capabilities, GAMA-1 is well positioned to provide full lifecycle support from strategy and architecture through implementation, operations, governance, and continuous improvement.This award further expands GAMA-1’s ability to support federal customers through a flexible, efficient acquisition path designed to connect agencies with high-value technology solutions. GAMA-1 looks forward to leveraging SEWP VI to help NASA and federal agencies transform mission needs into secure, reliable, and results-driven technology outcomes.

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