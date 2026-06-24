Youlanda Burnett Announces Award-Winning Short Film Death by Alcohol to Raise Awareness of Addiction

Death by Alcohol Reveals the Hidden Effects of Alcoholism, Betrayal, and Women's Health Challenges

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning creative artist and filmmaker Youlanda Burnett is bringing attention to the often hidden realities of addiction through her powerful short film, Death by Alcohol, a dramatic story that explores the emotional toll of alcoholism and the lasting impact it can have on individuals and families.Written, produced, and directed by Burnett, Death by Alcohol follows the life of a functioning alcoholic whose struggles create growing concern among family members before a shocking medical discovery changes everything. The film examines how addiction can remain unnoticed for years while silently affecting relationships, decision-making, and overall well-being. According to the film's official description, the story focuses on a functioning alcoholic, family concerns, and dramatic life events that ultimately alter the course of several lives.Through emotional storytelling and realistic performances, Death by Alcohol addresses difficult topics including addiction, alcoholism, betrayal, and women's health. The film encourages audiences to recognize warning signs that are often overlooked and to better understand the challenges faced by those struggling with alcohol dependency and the loved ones affected by it.Burnett created the film with the goal of opening conversations about prevention, awareness, and recovery. By presenting a relatable family story rather than relying solely on statistics, the film highlights the human side of addiction and the emotional consequences that can follow when alcohol abuse remains unaddressed.The short film has already gained recognition on the international film festival circuit. Among its honors, Death by Alcohol received the award for First Time Filmmaker at the New World Film Festival and earned a Script Symphony Award for first-time filmmaker. The project has also received multiple nominations from film festivals around the world, reflecting its growing impact among audiences and industry professionals.The film stars Michael Odeh, Montrice Eileen, Kristi Alsip, and Brando Elemental. Burnett serves as writer, producer, and director, bringing her creative vision and personal commitment to raising awareness about the realities of alcohol addiction.As conversations surrounding mental wellness, family health, and substance abuse continue to grow, Death by Alcohol offers a timely and meaningful reminder of the importance of awareness, support, and early intervention.For more information, visit www.youlandaburnett.com

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