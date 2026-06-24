HonorHealth, Arizona Center for Cancer Care announce Arizona’s first Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program

Dr. S. Brenda Moorthy, oncoplastic breast surgeon at HonorHealth Cancer Care and program director of the HonorHealth Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program

Arizona's first Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship will expand specialized training and strengthen access to expert breast cancer care statewide.

We're proud to bring Arizona's first Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship to the state, preparing future surgeons with advanced training to improve care for patients with breast cancer.” — S. Brenda Moorthy, D.O.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth and Arizona Center for Cancer Care are proud to announce the launch of Arizona’s first Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program. HonorHealth’s Breast Surgery Fellowship Program received accreditation from the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons to establish this new and in-demand program, which will be operated in close partnership with the Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona (CBCA).As the sponsoring institution for the fellowship, HonorHealth currently supports 21 residency and fellowship programs and serves as the primary clinical affiliate for the ASU John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering.This achievement marks the culmination of a multi-year effort. HonorHealth Cancer Care is one of 68 accredited programs across the United States and Canada offering this specialized fellowship. Notably, it will be the first and only program of its kind in Arizona, expanding access to advanced surgical oncology training in the region.The launch of this fellowship comes at a critical time for the healthcare workforce. A 2024 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges projects a significant physician shortage nationwide, estimating a deficit of 13,500 to 86,000 physicians by 2036. Of those, 10,000 to 19,900—up to 74% of the total shortfall—are expected to be surgeons, underscoring the urgent need for expanded surgical training programs, including specialty surgical care.The HonorHealth Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program is designed to help address this shortage by training highly specialized surgeons in comprehensive breast cancer care. Fellows will receive multidisciplinary training in breast surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, pathology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, breast imaging, genetics, survivorship, and psychosocial care.“This fellowship represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing need for specialized breast surgeons,” said S. Brenda Moorthy, D.O., F.A.C.S. , oncoplastic breast surgeon at CBCA and program director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program. “By providing advanced, multidisciplinary training, we are equipping future surgeons with the expertise needed to improve outcomes for patients with breast cancer.”Dr. Moorthy added, “We are proud to bring this level of advanced training to Arizona for the first time. Working within state-of-the art Honor Health Cancer Care treatment centers, our program is uniquely positioned to provide fellows with comprehensive clinical exposure and the skills necessary to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care across the full continuum of breast oncology.”The approval of the fellowship program builds upon a longstanding partnership between Arizona Center for Cancer Care and HonorHealth. In 2017, the organizations joined forces to establish the HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network, creating an integrated model designed to expand access to high-quality cancer care across Arizona. Through this collaboration, patients have gained access to leading experts in medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and hematology, while HonorHealth continues to expand its outpatient cancer services throughout the region, creating one of the most comprehensive cancer care networks in Arizona.Through its collaboration with HonorHealth, HonorHealth Foundation and the ASU Medical School, CBCA aims to create a robust educational environment that supports innovation, research, and excellence in patient care.The first fellows will begin training in 2028 following the national match process. For more information contact: BSFellowship@honorhealth.com.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. HonorHealth Academic Affairs sponsors 21 graduate medical education programs and is the primary clinical affiliate of the new John Shufeldt School of Medicine & Medical Engineering.With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,300 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.About Arizona Center for Cancer CareWith more than 55 offices and 135 multi-specialty physicians across Maricopa County, Arizona Center for Cancer Care is an award-winning, physician-owned practice offering expertise in medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, urology, breast surgery, general surgery, dermatology, and imaging.Founded in 2008 through the collaboration of leading oncology physicians, Arizona Center for Cancer Care has built a strong regional reputation for excellence, reflected in its exceptional and compassionate patient care and driven by innovation and cutting-edge technologies. The practice delivers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment, always putting patients first—while fostering collaboration across specialties to ensure coordinated, whole-person care. In addition, the organization is committed to advancing the future of oncology through active participation in clinical research and expanding access to innovative therapies for patients across Arizona. For more information, visit Arizonaccc.com.

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