CBH Homes Celebrates Newest Hearts Across the Valley Installation at West Boise YMCA

Idaho's #1 homebuilder marks another milestone in its landmark community art experience as hearts continue to spread across the Treasure Valley

Every heart we install tells a story - about the places that matter and the organizations showing up for our Idaho community,” — Arielle McCormick

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes welcomed the Treasure Valley Family YMCA as the latest partner in Hearts Across the Valley on June 11, unveiling a new custom heart painted by a local artist at the West Boise YMCA at 5959 N Discovery Way. The celebration marked another important milestone in one of Idaho's most unique community art experiences - an initiative now spanning dozens of locations across the Treasure Valley, with a few more hearts still to come before the year is out.Hearts Across the Valley is a CBH Homes community initiative celebrating the people, places, and organizations that make the Treasure Valley worth calling home. Each heart represents a partnership with a local business, nonprofit, or community anchor. Each unveiling is a neighborhood event in its own right. With most of the 2026 hearts already installed and bringing color and connection to communities from one end of the valley to the other. Recently, a father and his son traveled over 233 miles in a single day to visit 25 heart locations and documented their journey together. One of the many ways the Treasure Valley has visited, walked, jogged and biked to the Hearts installed across Idaho.The West Boise YMCA kick-off celebration drew community members for two hours of free activities and giveaways before the official heart unveiled at 4:30 p.m. The moment brought together neighbors, YMCA members, and the CBH Homes team in a celebration of local partnership and Treasure Valley pride.The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is a cause-driven nonprofit working to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. From fitness programs to volunteer opportunities, the Y has long been a gathering point for Idahoans across the Boise area - making it a natural fit for a Hearts Across the Valley installation."Every heart we install tells a story - about the places that matter and the organizations showing up for our Idaho community," said Arielle McCormick, Director of Brand & Vision at CBH Homes. "The Treasure Valley Family YMCA has been doing that work for years, and we're proud to plant a heart here… Watching the community come together at each unveiling is why we started Hearts Across the Valley, to create community and connection."Hearts Across the Valley launched as a celebration of local connection, creativity, and the spirit that defines the Treasure Valley. CBH Homes - Idaho's #1 homebuilder for 19 consecutive years - developed the program as a way to invest in the communities where over 30,000 happy homeowners have planted roots. The initiative goes beyond building homes, bringing art, partnership, and neighborhood pride to every corner of the valley, one heart at a time.To join the many others who have explored all the Hearts Across the Valley locations and stay connected as new hearts are added, download the CBH Hearts Across the Valley app or visit cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been named Idaho's #1 Builder, #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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