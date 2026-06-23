Date: 6/23/2026

AUGUSTA, MAINE. The Maine Judicial Branch will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hancock Judicial Center (HJC) on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at noon. Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill will host dignitaries from both the State of Maine and the City of Ellsworth to mark the start of construction on the new building, which will house the Hancock County Superior Court and Ellsworth District Court. Until the completion of construction, Judicial Branch courts will continue to be located at the Hancock County Courthouse at 50 State Street.

DATE: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

TIME: 12:00 p.m.

PLACE: Off High Street, behind Merrill Furniture, via Merrill Lane.

Access to the site is via an unpaved road. Please wear appropriate footwear. Parking at the site may be limited.

Also joining Chief Justice Stanfill at the groundbreaking will be representatives of the project's architect, North Peak Architecture and the General Contractor, Bowman Constructors of Newport, Maine.

The public and the media are invited to attend.

Contact: Barbara Cardone, Esq., Director of Legal Affairs and Public Relations

Phone: (207) 213-2803

Email: barbara.cardone@courts.maine.gov

Supporting documents

Groundbreaking for the Hancock Judicial Center