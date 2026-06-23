California eyes nonlawyers to bolster legal aid

The California Supreme Court last week directed the State Bar of California to seek public comment on adopting a community justice worker program in which legal aid organizations would train and supervise nonlawyers to provide ​free limited legal services, though it did not specify what areas of law the program would cover.

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