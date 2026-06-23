SCOTUS won’t review role of race in police stops

The Supreme Court turned down an opportunity to consider the role of race in policing, refusing on Monday to review whether D.C. officers recovered a federal agent’s stolen gun through an unlawful police stop. The Trump administration asked the justices to prohibit courts from considering race as a relevant factor under the Fourth Amendment’s “free to leave” test.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.