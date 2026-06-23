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SCOTUS won’t review role of race in police stops

The Supreme Court turned down an opportunity to consider the role of race in policing, refusing on Monday to review whether D.C. officers recovered a federal agent’s stolen gun through an unlawful police stop. The Trump administration asked the justices to prohibit courts from considering race as a relevant factor under the Fourth Amendment’s “free to leave” test.

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SCOTUS won’t review role of race in police stops

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