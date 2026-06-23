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Justice Joan K. Irion, 1953 - 2026

(Subscription required) Justice Joan K. Irion believed courts belonged not only to judges and lawyers, but to the public they served. Over more than two decades on the 4th District Court of Appeal, Division One, Irion became known as a rigorous appellate jurist, a probing questioner and one of California's most active advocates for civic education, judicial independence, and access to justice. 

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Justice Joan K. Irion, 1953 - 2026

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