Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Amanda Park

(Subscription required) Park presides over dissolution, parentage, custody, support and restraining-order matters at Van Nuys Courthouse. The people appearing before her are often navigating some of the most difficult periods of their lives. "There's always two sides," she said. "The truth is somewhere in the middle."

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