Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas Joins Senator Alex Padilla to Convene Juneteenth Voting Rights Roundtable to…

In recognition of Juneteenth and its enduring significance in the struggle for freedom, civil rights and democratic participation, State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) joined U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) and Assemblymember Sade Elhawary (D-Los Angeles) at the California African American Museum on Juneteenth to host a Voting Rights Roundtable with South LA community leaders to discuss ongoing efforts to protect the right to vote and defend democracy.

The roundtable underscored a shared commitment to protecting democratic participation and advancing policies that ensure all eligible voters can safely and confidently cast their ballots. Senator Smallwood-Cuevas called on South Los Angeles voting rights advocates to band together to protect voting rights and expand voter participation, particularly in vulnerable communities of color that have historically faced barriers to the ballot box.

“We’re living in a moment when the voting rights that our elders marched for, bled for, and died for are being challenged in real time,” said Senator Smallwood-Cuevas. “As attacks on voting access continue across this country, we must remain vigilant in defending one of our most fundamental freedoms.”

During the convening, Senator Padilla announced the State and Local Election Security Act of 2026, legislation to provide up to $10 billion for state and local election administrations to support election security and improve efficiency. In the wake of the Trump Administration’s dismantling of many federal election security activities and the disinformation attacks on California’s vote-counting process in the recent primary election, this funding would help states and localities to invest in additional and upgraded voting equipment, physical and cybersecurity, storage space, staff and other needs to improve election administration.

Senator Smallwood-Cuevas shared what the State Legislature is doing to protect voting rights in California, including their fight against a Republican measure headed for the November ballot that would add photo ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements to the state constitution. If it passes, it would be difficult for lawmakers to change since it’s a constitutional amendment. “That’s why we have to act now. Our best defense to being silenced is to strengthen protections for all Californian voters,” said Senator Smallwood-Cuevas. “Last month, the Senate passed the California Voting Rights Act of 2026 — Senate Bills 1164 and 1360 — the first major update to California’s voting rights laws in more than two decades. These bills strengthen voter protections, address efforts to suppress the vote, and help ensure that every eligible voter can participate in our democracy.”

Community participants shared updates on initiatives to expand voter access, combat voter suppression, support election workers, and educate communities about their voting rights. The discussion also highlighted the importance of collaboration among government officials, advocacy organizations, and local stakeholders in strengthening public trust in elections.

Reflecting on the significance of the discussion taking place during Juneteenth, Senator Smallwood-Cuevas emphasized the connection between the ongoing fight for voting rights and the legacy of those who fought for freedom and equality before us.

“Juneteenth matters – it’s more than a commemoration of freedom delayed. It’s a reminder that our ancestors did not simply survive history – they changed it. Their courage and sacrifice paved the way for generations to come.”

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas represents the 28th Senate District, which includes the communities of South Los Angeles, Mid City, Culver City, West Los Angeles, Century City and Downtown Los Angeles. Senator Smallwood-Cuevas spent more than two decades serving as a worker rights and racial equity advocate before her election to the State Senate. She resides in the View Park community of South Los Angeles with her family.

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