Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered Statewide on Wednesday in Honor of Fallen Firefighter Wayne Woodbury

June 23, 2026

Funeral services for Woodbury will be held on Wednesday afternoon in Belfast

Governor Janet Mills has directed that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered statewide from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in honor of late Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, who died June 14 as a result of the explosion and fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Belfast Area High School.

"Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury gave his life to protect his community, and his sacrifice and example will never be forgotten," said Governor Mills. "On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to the Searsmont Fire Department, to his community, and to all impacted by this devastating loss."

Woodbury's full obituary can be found here.

Governor Mills previously directed flags lowered on Friday, May 22, 2026 in honor of Morrill firefighter Andrew Cross, who died May 15 as a result of the fire and explosion at Robbins Lumber.