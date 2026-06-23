Francine LeFrak Supports Off-Broadway Production of Music City, Championing the Transformative Power of Live Theater

Francine LeFrak is proud to support Music City as a co-producer, celebrating the extraordinary artists, storytellers, and creative vision behind this remarkable Off-Broadway production.

LeFrak celebrates the power of live theater, storytelling, and the arts while supporting the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Music City.

I have always believed that when heart, talent, and sheer determination come together, the impossible becomes inevitable. I became involved with Music City because the talent was undeniable.” — Francine LeFrak, founder of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation is proud to celebrate Francine LeFrak ’s support of the Off-Broadway production of Music City , produced by Bedlam, as the acclaimed immersive musical begins performances at St. Luke’s Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.For Francine LeFrak, supporting Music City is more than an investment in a theatrical production. It is an investment in artists, storytelling, and the enduring role that the arts play in strengthening communities and fostering well-being.“The arts have always been central to how I think about well-being, leadership, and community,” said Francine LeFrak. “I have always believed that when heart, talent, and sheer determination come together, the impossible becomes inevitable. I became involved with Music City because the talent was undeniable. It is what theater is all about. That raw talent that opens your heart and imagination.”Directed by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker, Music City transforms St. Luke’s Theatre into The Wicked Tickle, an authentic East Nashville honky-tonk where audiences are immersed in a world of aspiring singer-songwriters, unforgettable characters, and the emotional highs and lows of chasing a dream. Featuring songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding and a book by playwright Peter Zinn, the production blends country music, compelling storytelling, and immersive design to create an experience unlike traditional theater.“What makes Music City extraordinary is its authenticity,” LeFrak continued. “When you watch the show, you are immersed in a Nashville bar. Every detail, from the music to the emotional nuance, pulls you into the story. You feel the grit, the longing, the ambition. It does not simply entertain. It transforms you.”The production recently welcomed Broadway actress and recording artist Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard to the company, joining an accomplished ensemble that has helped develop the musical over more than a decade. Their commitment reflects the collaborative spirit that first inspired LeFrak’s involvement.“I believe in backing bold creative vision,” LeFrak said. “I believe in ensembles that grow together. I believe in giving artists the stability and trust they need to take risks. When you see a company this committed to each other and to the work, you want to help them reach a wider audience.”LeFrak sees theater as an essential part of a healthy society, complementing the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation’s broader mission of advancing physical, mental, and financial well-being.“Theater can be a catalyst for confidence and connection,” she said. “It nurtures empathy. It strengthens voice. It invites dialogue. Those are essential pillars of emotional and mental well-being. The arts remind us of our shared humanity and create spaces where people feel seen, inspired, and connected.”As a co-producer of Music City, LeFrak joins a team committed to preserving the production’s original vision while helping it reach new audiences.“Philanthropy, to me, is about investing in people and in possibility,” she said. “I am proud to stand behind artists who are expanding their reach without losing the integrity of their original vision.”Now playing at St. Luke’s Theatre, Music City invites audiences into a vibrant Nashville bar where live music, dreams, heartbreak, humor, and hope unfold each night. The immersive production has transformed the theater into a fully realized honky-tonk, complete with a pre-show open mic that celebrates emerging talent and reinforces the show’s central message: everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard.“Theater has a unique ability to bring strangers together and remind us what creativity can do,” LeFrak added. “It lifts us up, encourages us to imagine what is possible, and reminds us that great stories can change how we see ourselves and each other. I encourage everyone to experience Music City and support this remarkable company of artists.”Buy tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/37029/production/1272606 As a co-producer, Francine LeFrak joins producer Gabrielle Palitz and a distinguished producing team, supporting a production that has remained true to its original artistic vision while expanding its reach to new audiences. The production reflects a shared belief in championing exceptional artists, fostering new voices, and preserving the transformative power of live theater.About Francine A. LeFrakFrancine A. LeFrak is an award-winning Broadway and film producer, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of the Francine A. LeFrak Foundation. Through investments in education, women’s leadership, financial fluency, health, and the arts, she champions initiatives that strengthen communities and expand opportunity. Her philanthropic work reflects a lifelong belief that empowering people through creativity, well-being, and access creates lasting social impact.About Music CityMusic City is an immersive Off-Broadway musical produced by the Off-Broadway theater company Bedlam. Featuring original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, a book by Peter Zinn, and direction by Bedlam Artistic Director Eric Tucker, the production transports audiences into The Wicked Tickle, a fictional East Nashville honky-tonk where aspiring singer-songwriters pursue love, purpose, and success. Through unforgettable music and authentic storytelling, Music City celebrates resilience, community, and the enduring power of following one’s dreams.

First Look at the cast of Music City: A New Musical performing "Smile"

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