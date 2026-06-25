Vallarta Seaside Properties Launches ClearPath AI to Modernize Real Estate Deal Tracking

ClearPath Customer Portal Screen

New platform helps agencies and agents track deals, documents, status updates, AI summaries, and translations from offer to closing.

ClearPath AI helps turn a complicated real estate transaction into a clear, organized path for clients, agents, and agencies.” — Alan Muchantef, Vallarta Seaside Properties

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vallarta Seaside Properties today announced the launch of ClearPath AI , a real estate transaction visibility platform designed to help agents, clients, and transaction teams track the progress of a deal from accepted offer to closing. The platform, brings deal tracking, document status updates, AI document summaries, and automatic translations into one organized system.ClearPath AI was created to solve a practical problem in real estate: once an offer is accepted, clients and agents often need to follow contracts, signatures, due dates, supporting documents, escrow steps, inspection items, closing requirements, and cross-language communication. In international and second-home markets such as Puerto Vallarta, that process can become even more complex when buyers, sellers, attorneys, notaries, agents, and administrators are working across different locations and languages.ClearPath AI gives each transaction a central place to understand what has happened, what is pending, and what needs attention next. The platform helps users see deal status updates, track required documents, review AI-generated document summaries, and access automatic translations that make the transaction process easier to follow for English- and Spanish-speaking participants.“Real estate clients do not just want to know that their transaction is moving forward. They want to understand where it stands, what documents are involved, and what the next step is,” said Alan Muchantef of Vallarta Seaside Properties. “ClearPath AI was built to make that process more transparent for clients and more manageable for agents. It helps turn a complicated transaction into a clear, organized path.”The launch also supports two broader growth initiatives for Vallarta Seaside Properties. First, the company expects other real estate agencies may want to purchase or license ClearPath AI as a transaction visibility tool for their own teams. The software is intended to help agencies modernize how they manage deal flow, client communication, document review, and multilingual transaction support without relying only on email threads, spreadsheets, and scattered messaging apps.Second, ClearPath AI strengthens the company’s recruiting message for real estate professionals. Agents who join Vallarta Seaside Properties gain access to a brokerage environment built around better transaction systems, stronger administrative visibility, and technology that helps agents keep clients informed from contract to closing. For agents managing multiple deals, ClearPath AI can help reduce follow-up friction and create a more professional client experience.For clients, ClearPath AI is intended to create a calmer and more transparent transaction experience. For agents, it provides a structured system for organizing deal information and communicating progress. For agencies, it offers a potential software solution for improving transaction management, client satisfaction, and operational consistency.Vallarta Seaside Properties is introducing ClearPath AI first through its own real estate operations, with plans to evaluate licensing opportunities for other agencies that want to improve deal tracking and client communication. Agencies interested in learning more about ClearPath AI, and agents interested in joining a brokerage that invests in transaction technology, can contact Vallarta Seaside Properties directly.About Vallarta Seaside PropertiesVallarta Seaside Properties is a boutique real estate agency serving Puerto Vallarta and the surrounding coastal market. The company focuses on helping buyers, sellers, and agents navigate real estate transactions with local market knowledge, clear communication, and practical technology designed to improve the client experience.

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