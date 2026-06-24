Rainbow Expands Insurance Programs Portfolio with Launch of Lessor’s Risk Only (LRO) Commercial Package Product

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LRO Program Launch in California and Texas Brings Unparalleled Appetite with E&S Commercial Package Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA – Rainbow, the leading small business insurance platform built for independent agents, today announced the launch of its non-admitted Lessors Risk Only (LRO) program for landlords in California and Texas. This represents Rainbow’s fourth program launch since inception. The offering is live and available for quoting, marking another milestone in Rainbow’s evolution - expanding its capacity, flexibility, and underwriting appetite to better serve insurance agents and insureds in today’s challenging commercial real estate market, with a focus on the most difficult states. The policies are written on paper rated A- (Excellent) from AM Best.

Furthermore Rainbow serves as the licensed surplus lines agent for their E&S policies, allowing retailers to directly access E&S products through Rainbow’s proprietary platform. Building on the success of its admitted restaurant program, which is now active in more than 40 states, Rainbow’s non-admitted Commercial Package Policy (CPP) for LRO allows the company to say “yes” to more risks for its base of appointed agents. The appetite includes risks that other markets may decline, such as strip malls with restaurant or cannabis dispensary tenants, mixed-use structures with habitational risk, and older buildings in good condition, all with targeted TIV up to $15M per location — all without age limit restrictions on the buildings.

“Launching our LRO product is an exciting and natural next step in broadening our appetite in pursuit of our mission to provide our agents with a one stop shop for all their specialty risk — all in a way that hasn’t really been available before in small commercial by balancing admitted and non-admitted appetite,” said Bobby Touran, CEO and Co-founder of Rainbow. “But what I’m most excited about is that our available appetite for this class of business is simply unmatched, and that’s all made possible through the strength of our special blend of underwriting technology and human expertise.”

The program will initially be available to independent agents in California and Texas, with Florida to follow over the weeks ahead. The program will be open to agencies actively writing in those states, with rapid expansion into a national footprint planned over the remainder of 2026.

“Finding quality coverage for commercial real estate can be challenging, particularly in some of the toughest insurance markets in the country,” said Bill Deemer, Head of Insurance at Rainbow. “By introducing and expanding this offering, we're giving our agents in our most impactful states greater flexibility to help clients access comprehensive coverage quickly and efficiently, without the added burden of premium financing.”

About Rainbow

Founded in 2022, Rainbow is a specialist managing general underwriter building proprietary small business insurance programs. Each program combines continuous underwriting technology and a team of specialized underwriters, pioneering a new approach to commercial insurance. Exclusively distributed through appointed agents nationwide, Rainbow offers agents instant quoting through a digital quote-to-bind experience supported by superior customer service. Visit www.userainbow.com.

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