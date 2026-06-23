Move and Care Austin

Move and Care earns recognition from MovingWaldo as a top Austin moving company for 2026, supported by a 4.9 rating and more than 2,500 customer reviews.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move and Care has been recognized by MovingWaldo as a leading Austin, TX moving company for 2026, an acknowledgment that reflects years of consistent service across the Texas capital and the surrounding Hill Country region. The recognition places Move and Care among the most trusted relocation providers in the area and confirms what its customers have signaled through thousands of positive reviews.MovingWaldo, an independent platform that evaluates relocation providers across North America, lists companies based on verified service quality, licensing, insurance, and customer feedback rather than paid placement. Move and Care has been a MovingWaldo network partner since 2023, and its inclusion among the best moving companies in Austin for 2026 underscores a reputation built on reliability, transparency, and care. Move and Care carries a 4.9 average rating supported by more than 2,500 customer reviews, a volume that few local providers reach.Founded in 2017, Move and Care has grown into a full-service operation serving Austin and communities including Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, and Leander.The company is fully licensed and insured for both in-state and interstate work, holding USDOT 3212621, TXDMV 009636518C, MC 1018431, and NCUC C-3067. Basic insurance is included by default across all services, and every truck is equipped with GPS tracking so customers can monitor their belongings in real time during transport. The recognition arrives at a moment when demand for dependable movers in Austin continues to climb. As one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country, Austin draws thousands of new residents each year, and that growth places a premium on relocation providers who understand the city's neighborhoods, parking rules, and seasonal traffic patterns. Move and Care employs local crews familiar with downtown high-rise access, suburban routes, and the logistics of moving across Travis County and beyond.Move and Care offers a complete range of relocation services that cover the entire moving process from start to finish. Customers can rely on the company for local movers in Austin handling same-day and short-distance moves, as well as long distance relocations that carry households across state lines. The company also provides professional packing and unpacking, short and long term storage in secure climate-controlled facilities, and specialty handling for pianos, antiques, and fragile items through its white glove service. Each move is supported by a dedicated manager who guides clients through scheduling, preparation, and delivery.Transparency and affordability remain central to the company's approach. Move and Care builds customized moving plans that adapt to each customer's budget and timeline, and its rates include gas, tolls, loading, unloading, and furniture assembly with no hidden fees. The first consultation is offered free of charge, giving customers a clear understanding of costs before any commitment. This flexibility has helped position the company among the most accessible moving companies in Austin for households and businesses alike. A company representative said the MovingWaldo recognition reflects the daily effort of the entire team rather than a single milestone. The representative noted that every move, whether a studio apartment downtown or a large family home in the suburbs, is treated with the same attention to safety and customer satisfaction. That consistency, the representative added, is what builds long term trust and earns repeat business in a competitive market.Beyond Austin, Move and Care serves customers across multiple states, with operations spanning Texas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California. This multi-state footprint allows the company to manage long distance moves from Austin to destinations nationwide while maintaining the same standard of care that earned it local recognition. The combination of licensed interstate authority, trained crews, and premium packing materials supports moves of any size and distance. As a recognized moving company in Austin, TX , Move and Care continues to invest in its fleet, its people, and its service standards. The MovingWaldo recognition for 2026 reinforces the company's standing and signals its commitment to delivering seamless relocations for the Austin community in the year ahead.

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