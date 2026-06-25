Canal Insurance Selects Kyber to Enable Claims Modernization and Equip Its Teams for the Road Ahead

The commercial auto insurer is bringing AI-powered correspondence into its claims operations

Kyber helps us reduce repetitive administrative work so they can spend more time focused on the decisions, details, and service that shape the claims experience.” — Paul Stachura, Chief Claims Officer of Canal Insurance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canal Insurance, a commercial trucking insurer specializing in trucking and transportation risks, announced the selection of Kyber, the AI-native platform for claims correspondence automation. Canal will use Kyber to modernize how claims letters and forms are generated, reviewed, and delivered across its claims organization.The relationship is part of Canal’s broader investment in claims modernization, operational excellence, and enhancing profitability. Licensed across the United States, Canal serves commercial trucking businesses, where timely, accurate, and consistent communication is critical to supporting policyholders, agents, and claimants.Canal is introducing an AI-powered document generation workflow to streamline claims correspondence, reduce repetitive drafting, and give claims teams a more scalable way to manage letters. Claims professionals will be able to generate high-quality drafts in minutes, with professional review and approval paths built into the process.“Modernization is not just about adopting new technology. It is about building the systems, processes, and support structure that help our teams deliver at a higher level,” said Paul Stachura, Chief Claims Officer of Canal Insurance. “At Canal, our claims professionals bring deep experience and judgment to complex commercial trucking claims. Kyber helps us reduce repetitive administrative work so they can spend more time focused on the decisions, details, and service that shape the claims experience.”Kyber will support Canal’s migration of 90+ claims letter templates into a governed correspondence workflow, including configurable review paths, approval queues, and governance controls for more complex communications.For Canal, the goal is not only faster drafting. It is a stronger operating foundation for the workforce supporting policyholders and claimants throughout the claims process. The goal is to use technology to strengthen the human expertise and relationships that define Canal’s claims organization. By standardizing templates, automating manual steps, and embedding review controls, Canal can improve consistency while preserving the oversight required in commercial trucking claims.“Canal has built a claims organization around expertise, accountability, and service for the commercial trucking insurance space,” said Arvind Sontha, Founder and CEO of Kyber. “Their commitment to modernization is exactly what the industry needs. Kyber is proud to support Canal’s strategy, helping its teams move faster, maintain control, and scale high-quality claims communication across the organization.”Kyber is purpose-built for insurers to automate claims letters and forms with no-code template management, compliance-aware workflows, and review controls. The platform helps claims teams generate polished drafts quickly, streamline approvals, and deliver communications with confidence.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65% and total letter cycle time by 5x, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn About CanalRated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insured through selected professional agents for more than 85 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

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