Senator Dave Cortese Advances Key Transportation and Public Safety Legislation Out of the Assembly…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, announced today that three of his priority transportation bills have been approved by the Assembly Transportation Committee, advancing efforts to improve autonomous vehicle oversight, reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, and streamline critical high-speed rail infrastructure projects.

The bills advancing include:

SB 1246 – Strengthens oversight and accountability for autonomous vehicle operations by establishing standards for remote vehicle assistance, improving communication with first responders, and enhancing transparency through reporting requirements. SB 1246 now moves forward to the Assembly Judiciary Committee where it is scheduled to be heard on June 30, 2026.

SB 1250 – Addresses wildlife-vehicle collisions by requiring California's transportation planning process to better identify and prioritize investments in wildlife crossings and other safety measures. Researchers estimate more than 7,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions occur annually across California, endangering both motorists and wildlife. SB 1250 now moves forward to the Assembly Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee scheduled for June 30, 2026.

SB 1425 – Modernizes the California High-Speed Rail Authority's permitting process to improve project delivery and coordination while maintaining public safety and accountability standards. SB 1425 now moves forward to the Assembly Judiciary Committee scheduled for June 23, 2026.

Additionally, Senator Cortese also announced the approval of SB 1375 by the Assembly Natural Resources Committee. SB 1375 provides a targeted CEQA exemption for the San Jose Diridon Station, recognizing the extensive environmental review already completed for the station area and its role as a major regional transit hub. The measure reflects the project’s significant environmental, mobility, housing, and economic benefits for the surrounding community and the broader High-Speed Rail corridor.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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